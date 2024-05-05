Finest Artists 2024: Thảo Đức Bùi

Year of birth: 1996

Field: Photography

About the artist: Thảo Đức Bùi is a visual artist whose main mediums include photography, video and performances. Thảo graduated with a degree in Business from Franklin and Marshall College in the U.S. Thảo’s practice explores his own confusion and paralysis in an overstimulated world. The work also serves as a means for Thảo to re-connect with his bodily sensations and his physical surroundings, both the manmade and the natural.

Remarkable activities/projects in 2023 – 2024: In 2023, Thảo participated in multiple art exhibitions and projects, notably the group exhibition “Remission” at Manzi Art Space and The Outpost in Hanoi, open studio event series “bung” 01 (Chaap Collective, Hanoi) and Angkor Photo Festival & Workshops (Campuchia); Thảo was also awarded the Dogma Prize and joined its group exhibition “Assemblage: me, my story and I” in Hochiminh city.

