Finest Project 2024: Photo Hanoi ’23

About project: Photo Hanoi is an international photography bienniale initiated by the French Institute in Vietnam (Institut français du Vietnam) under the aegis of the People’s Committee of Hanoi City. This project is the result of a collaboration between French and Vietnamese partners, with the support of a large number of international partners. This event, dedicated to the exhibition and the photographic practice, had the ambition to present during a little more than one month many activities in a significant number of places.

This was to provide the widest possible audience with the opportunity to access and explore the diversity of experimental photography or photography art through vintage collections of renowned photographers, newly-released works of emerging photographers, as well as a unique collection of Vietnamese-born female photographers. Taking place across various locations, the event also offered visitors a chance to explore the creative spaces of the capital city.

Photo Hanoi ‘23 was a focal point for local and international photographers, artists, researchers and art educators in the country and abroad. In addition to exhibitions, multiple sideline events such as discussions, exchanges with experts and curatorial tours were organised to encourage multidimensional dialogue on the role of visual language in the contemporary context, as well as to contemplate and engage in dialogues about the current state of the photography industry in Vietnam. Specifically, the programme had 31 events in total, including 21 exhibitions, 05 discussions, 01 talk, 01 curatorial tour, 01 workshop, 01 book release and 01 film screening.

Art form: Photography

Duration: 21 April – 19 July 2023

Organizer: Hanoi Department of Culture and Sports, Institut français de Hanoï

Activities: Exhibitions, discussions, talk, curatorial tour, workshop, book release, film screening

