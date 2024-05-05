Finest Project 2024: HOZO Music Industry Workshop 2023

About project: HOZO Music Industry Workshop 2023 was an event in HOZO – HCMC International Music Festival 2023, hosted by the HCMC Performing Arts Center, HCMC Department of Culture and Sports with the collaboration of Pencil Group and organised by the University of Economics and Finance (UEF).

Taking on the theme “The music industry in Ho Chi Minh City contributes to the national branding and the promotion of Vietnamese brands”, the event on 22 December 2023 consisted of three sessions. The first session discussed and presented information on the “Current trends and status within the Vietnamese music industry”. The second session elaborated on “Music marketing for Vietnam and Vietnamese brands”. The third session was a “Practical workshop on innovating and creativity in the music industry.” Each included presentations and discussions with the participation of nearly 20 guest speakers, who are artists, managers, music publicists and distributors, brand representatives, researchers, university lectures as well as representatives of HCMC authorities.

Art form: Music

Duration: 22 December 2023

Organizer: Ho Chi Minh City Performing Arts Center, Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports, Pencil Group, University of Economics and Finance (UEF)

Activities: Seminars, workshops, presentations

