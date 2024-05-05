Finest Project 2024: The Hanoi Creative Design Festival

The Hanoi Creative Design Festival

About project: The Hanoi Creative Design Festival 2023 under the theme of “Flow” takes place from November 17 to 28 at Gia Lam Train Factory and other locations across the city. The annual festival is a key event of Hanoi in implementing initiatives as part of UNESCO Creative Cities Network. Hanoi Creative Design Festival 2023 was organised by Hanoi Department of Culture and Sports and Architecture Magazine in collaboration with: UNESCO Representative Office in Hanoi; UN-HABITAT; Vietnam Railways; as well as district-level People’s Committees of the capital city.

The Festival takes on the theme of “Flow” to shine the spotlight on the Red River – the vital thread connecting historical, cultural and socio-economic values of Hanoi. The experience route of Hanoi Creative Design Festival 2023 will underline the connection between the two sides of the river and the historic Long Bien Bridge while also highlighting the “specialties” of culture and history in the districts along the two banks. The policy to relocate factories out of the inner city has also been leaving behind a rich industrial heritage potential waiting to be awakened. This is an opportunity to create new experiences, turning industrial heritage into cultural and creative complexes, developing new products and services, attracting investment, creating jobs and realising the development strategy of the capital city’s cultural industries on the path towards sustainable growth. With this vision of transformation, Hanoi Creative Design Festival 2023 is an opportunity to elevate the value of “design,” explore inner creativity and pioneer in the public-private partnership model to bring innovative, sustainable and harmonious solutions for the community on the foundation of Hanoi’s heritage. The Festival had 64 main events including 09 art programmes, 22 pavilions and exhibitions, 15 talks/seminars and 18 community creative activities.

Art form: Multidisciplinary art

Duration: 17 – 28 November 2023

Organizer: Hanoi Department of Culture and Sports, Architecture Magazine – Vietnam Association of Architects

Activities: Performances, exhibitions, talks/seminars, community activities, art tours

HANOI GRAPEVINE’s FINEST is an annual event that honors contemporary art projects in Vietnam. The event is organized and nominated by Hanoi Grapevine and the general audience.

The event aims to honor individuals, organizations, creative art projects & activities as well as artists who are 35 or younger who have made impacts on the community in order to encourage the development of local creative arts, to promote greater communication and to further spread the influence of art and culture in the community.

In an effort to give the most comprehensive and objective view, HANOI GRAPEVINE’s FINEST always offers different formats in each edition. This year, Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest 2024 is divided into two major categories: Honouring and Recognition.

