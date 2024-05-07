Finest Project 2024: A Tide of Emotions

A Tide of Emotions

About project: “A Tide of Emotions” is a large-scale installation exhibition featuring artworks by Chiharu Shiota, including completely new works made at the Vincom Center for Contemporary Art (VCCA). Notably, the main work of the same name covered VCCA’s enormous space with a network of red threads – the representative material of the artist – linked to the wooden boats arranged on the floor.

Shiota’s works are a convergence of beauty in both form and content, both making a strong visual impression and containing countless layers of deep meaning within. Through a surreal space of memories and emotions, the exhibition bore a relationship to essential, universal notions and served as a significant place for everyone and enabled them to see the world in a different way.

Within the framework of the exhibition, VCCA organised various events/activities such as talks, art tours, performances, workshops and more, allowing the audience to access, explore and interact with the exhibition in various and appealing manners. Notable events included: Talk with Chiharu Shiota, Concert “In a Landscape”, Creative reading workshop for children “Em thấy… Thủy triều cảm xúc” (I See… A Tide of Emotions), Contemporary dance performance – Dialogue with the space “thinh(g)”, and Concert “Thiên thanh”.

Art form: Installation art

Duration: 04 October 2023 – 30 March 2024

Organizer: Vincom Center for Contemporary Art

Activities: Exhibitions, concerts, workshops, art tours, performances, talks

HANOI GRAPEVINE’s FINEST is an annual event that honors contemporary art projects in Vietnam. The event is organized and nominated by Hanoi Grapevine and the general audience.

The event aims to honor individuals, organizations, creative art projects & activities as well as artists who are 35 or younger who have made impacts on the community in order to encourage the development of local creative arts, to promote greater communication and to further spread the influence of art and culture in the community.

In an effort to give the most comprehensive and objective view, HANOI GRAPEVINE’s FINEST always offers different formats in each edition. This year, Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest 2024 is divided into two major categories: Honouring and Recognition.

