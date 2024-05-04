Finest Project 2024: Mind & Machine

Mind & Machine

About project: The exhibition Mind & Machine was part of the series of events in Vietnam Festival of Creativity and Design 2023, showcasing artists’ creative works that reflect the current and future perspectives of the relationship between machines and human minds.

We have reached the point in history where machines are closest to humans. Current artificial intelligence (AI) is capable of learning, synthesising information, analysing, and giving answers outside of what it is programmed to do. Humans make machines and develop them by imitating ourselves. So how do we as humans advance when machines advance? What are the possibilities of advanced machines in our human hands?

The exhibition Mind & Machine was an invitation to researchers and artists to respond to the question posed above and present their responses in the form of physical, digital or interactive work using new technology (AR, VR, AI). The exhibition within the framework of the Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design 2023 (VFCD 2023) took place at two locations: Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi in November and December 2023.

Art form: Visual art, new media art

Duration: November – December 2023

Organizer: RMIT University Vietnam

Activities: Exhibitions, talks, discussions, art tours, workshops

