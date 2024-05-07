Finest Project 2024: This is How I Want You to See Me Now

This is How I Want You to See Me Now

About project: “This is How I Want You to See Me Now” is an art photography project about people, clothes, identity, documentation, curiosity, community and visibility. Designed and organised by Work Room Four in collaboration with 282 Production, the project invited participants to the studio to be photographed in an outfit of their choice. Participants were asked a series of questions before they were photographed from four different angles. A total of 210 people came to the studio to have their pictures taken and share their thoughts about their clothing and sartorial decision-making processes. An anthropological and archiving project, “This is How I Want You to See Me Now” was a request for trust, pause and consideration, being captured and documented – frozen in a moment. This exhibition showcased the process and the images and answers of each one of the participants.

Art form: Photography

Duration: March – June 2023

Organizer: Work Room Four, 282 Production

Activities: Interactive community art project, exhibition

HANOI GRAPEVINE’s FINEST is an annual event that honors contemporary art projects in Vietnam. The event is organized and nominated by Hanoi Grapevine and the general audience.

The event aims to honor individuals, organizations, creative art projects & activities as well as artists who are 35 or younger who have made impacts on the community in order to encourage the development of local creative arts, to promote greater communication and to further spread the influence of art and culture in the community.

In an effort to give the most comprehensive and objective view, HANOI GRAPEVINE’s FINEST always offers different formats in each edition. This year, Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest 2024 is divided into two major categories: Honouring and Recognition.

