Đối thoại phim và nhạc: Sự im lặng của mùa hè

Exhibition: KHẢI Manzi Exhibition Space The installation created for the 2018 Biennale

Exhibition: 100 Seasons of Lotus (1920 - 2020) Chọn Art Auction House Exhibition of some sketching works by artist Huynh Van Thuan

The 5th Exhibition of Sơn Ta Artist Group Exhibition Centre of Fine Art and Photography Display artworks of 18 artists

Exhibition: New Day Returns Hanoi Studio Gallery A group exhibition marks the reopening of Hanoi Studio Gallery

I Feel at Home Among These Questions QUA. A collaborative show that unites the work of Saigon-based photographers Annie Dang and Ariel Cameron

Drawing contest "Blue World" Online event A competition for kids to experience and tell their story through artistic language

Exhibition: Ruc Ra Ruc Dich 11 venues of Toong Co-working Space in Hanoi and Saigon More than 70 artworks grouped into 3 modules entitled Cracked – Rife – Sow

Exhibition: Image and Distance Vincom Center for Contemporary Art The exhibition shows the 16 greatest artworks of two Austrian painters