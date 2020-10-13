Cultural Lab: The Nest

Mon 19 Oct 2020, 08 pm

Goethe Institut

56-58 Nguyen Thai Hoc, Ba Dinh, Hanoi

From Goethe Institut:

Concept & Choreography: Vũ Ngọc Khải

Dance: Vũ Ngọc Khải

Viola: Trần Thị Ngọc Thủy

Music: DJ Trí Minh

Dramaturgy: Văn Quý Ngọc Ái

Light & Sound: T-pro company

Photo & Video: Trịnh Quang Linh

The idea for the dance piece THE NEST refers to the ongoing pandemic. It made us realize that our plans can become quite meaningless. The sudden restrictions to physically move freely across continents have actually pushed the big wide world into an unreachable distance and brought us back to our own house and the immediate surroundings. We learn new humility. We experience how life is slowed down. We see the world with new eyes. We pause and look forward to what is to come.

THE NEST holds the aspiration of those searching for a tranquil space that they belong to a peaceful place to hide, lean on, take a rest in their journey of finding a way to live in harmony with all the unpredictable changes of this modern world.

Each thread twist into a string,

The sounds harmonize to the total spectrum,

Much motion-moving-stillness weaves the dance.

This is love, desire, sadness, responsibility.

These are bodies, emotions, identities, people.

Intertwining and interlacing. Horizontally and vertically.

All together! Turning into a NEST… a HOME of our own.

Program

– Swaying swinging

– Hidden secrets

– Life stage

– Inside – outside inner

VU NGOC KHAI

Choreographer, dancer, creative director of 1648KILOMET

After graduating from Vietnamese Dance College (2006), Vu Ngoc Khai made a name for himself as a dancer and choreographer in Vietnam and abroad. He has experience in performing and staging with various companies in the dance and theater industry in Vietnam and Europe (Germany, Italy, the Netherlands and Switzerland). Khai began his career as a ballet dancer and switched to neoclassical style and eventually discovered his passion for contemporary dance.

Khai was choreographer of: Dream, Wood, Morning Mist, Ticker, NON, Mushroom, Chopsticks, Soul, DNA, Bottom of the Well, The Nest. Khai used to collaborate as a dancer with international choreographers: Ismael Ivo (Mishima), Han- Henning Par (Shadow Twins), Arco Renz (Hanoi with stars), Nguyen Tan Loc (Story of Shoes, Carpentry), Nguyen Ngoc Anh (Four seasons, Silk)

TRÍ MINH

Composer, pianist, electronic musician, DJ instructor, music producer and festival director

Trí Minh began his career as a performing artist in the early 1990s and has been experimenting with electronic music both as a soloist and in collaborations with international performing artists in Vietnam and Europe since the late 1990s.

In the mid and late 2000s, Tri Minh started sampling his own recordings and sounds, mixing in and performing with various constellations of traditional and later also classical Vietnamese artists. In recent years, Tri Minh has also been composing for documentary and short films.

TRẦN THỊ NGỌC THỦY

Viola artist

Ngoc Thuy graduated from Vietnam National Academy of Music under the training of excellent teacher Nguyen Van Thuong. She continued to major in performing viola at Codarts University of the Arts (Netherlands) under the guidance of Ron Ephrat, leader of the Rotterdam Philharmonic Orchestra Viola. Ngoc Thuy also took Master classes with Professor Nobuko Imai in Japan.

Ngoc Thuy was a member of the Vietnam National Symphony Orchestra for 6 years before joining the Sun Symphony Orchestra in 2018. She has performed with many other orchestras, including VNOB, Lauren Kantoij Church Orchestra and Amsterdam Symphony Orchestra, The Netherlands.

