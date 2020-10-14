Sat 24 Oct 2020, 02 pm – 04 pm

The event will be held online

Register link

From Japan Foundation Center for Cultural Exchange in Vietnam:

Department of Creative Writing & Film and Drama Criticism, Faculty of Literature at the University of Social Sciences and Humanities, Ho Chi Minh City National University

Joining the atmosphere of Japanese Film Week JAPAN HOUR being presented at 3 theaters of BHD STAR CINEPLEX, on October 24, The Japan Foundation Center for Cultural Exchange in Vietnam proudly presents an online lecture “Adaptation Studies: from Literature to Cinema – Case Study of Kurosawa Akira’s movies” by Doctor Dao Le Na, Department of Creative Writing & Film and Drama Criticism, Faculty of Literature at the University of Social Sciences and Humanities, Ho Chi Minh City National University. This lecture is a part of the mini lecture series “Close-up Japan”.

Thanks to the director’s ceaseless creativity, the adapted movies are continuously and prove its charisma in the hearts of literary enthusiastic audiences. This time, Dr. Dao Le Na will provide an overview of the adaptation studies theory as well as her research the important issues of adaptation through the case of Director Kurosawa Akira – a master of filmmaker and adaptor.

Lecturer: Doctor Dao Le Na

Free event

Language: Vietnamese

The lecture will be held online, so you can easily participate from wherever you are. We will send URL information to successful subscribers

Follow updates on event’s page.