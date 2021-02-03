Tet Culinary Highlight 2021

From Pan Pacific Hanoi:

Spring is always the perfect season to welcome new beginnings and send a lovely reminder of how beautiful change can truly be to your beloved ones. In February, let’s take a break and come by Pan Pacific Hanoi to indulge in reunion moments and culinary masterpieces crafted by our talented chefs to celebrate New Year of the Ox.

Yum Cha Dim Sum Lunch

01 – 28 Feb 2021, 11 am – 02 pm

Ming Restaurant

Level 2

Do not miss out the chance to revel in our ‘Dim Sum Lunch Buffet 70 Delights’ showcasing a variety of flavours from Siew Mai Minced Pork with Shrimp & Abalone Sauce, Codfish and Clam Abalone Dumpling to Minced Pork Dumpling Shanghai Style with Ginseng, Tiger Prawn & Japanese Scallop Dumpling with Spicy Sauce. On every Sunday (except Sunday 14 February), our talented chefs carefully put loads of temptations into the bountiful feast with marvelous buffet station featuring Yusheng salad, seafood, sushi, sashimi, an extensive selection of BBQ such as: roasted Peking duck, smoked goose breast and especially a wide choice of desserts.

VND550,000++ per adult | VND275,000++ per child

Special Tet Set Menu (Apply for at least 06 pax)

01 – 08 Feb 2021

Ming Restaurant

Level 2

An exceptional 8-course dining experience awaits at Ming Restaurant promising to live up your cheerful vibes. Every single dish is meticulously prepared such as: Seafood soup, Yusheng Salad, Poon choy, pan-fried Australian beef with black pepper sauce, steamed snapper with Hong Kong soya sauce to offer an authentic fusion dining experience inspired by Western and Eastern gastronomy.

VND800,000++ per person including 8-course meal

Yusheng Salad

01 – 28 Feb 2021

Ming Restaurant

Level 2

There is nothing luckier to start a Lunar New Year than having a plate of Yusheng in your gathering feast. During February, Ming is serving the savoury Yusheng as known as prosperity salad, the symbol of a wealthy year ahead in Singaporean gastronomy, which consists of fresh salmon, shredded vegetables, fresh seaweed and a variety of sauces, condiments. Especially, you can make a toss at your own home since this special delight will be available at our Bakery Shop and De Paci Café for takeaway or delivery.

VND498,000/portion (applied for takeaway)

VND650,000++/small portion

VND889,000++/medium portion

VND1,100,000++/large portion

Iberico Char Siu

01 – 28 Feb 2021

Ming Restaurant

Level 2

In February, Iberico Char Siu is the latest dish that skillful chefs at Ming put into your sumptuous feast. Featuring exquisitely marbled texture and savoury flavor, Iberico is marinated in Cantonese spicy-sweet sauce associated with special technique promising to tantalize your taste buds.

VND500,000++/medium portion

Poon Choy

01 – 28 Feb 2021

Ming Restaurant

Level 2

As a traditional rural dish from Hong Kong, Poon Choy is a unique Asian one-pot dish representing family reunion, luck and prosperity crafted from the freshest seasonal ingredients including crab stick, prawn, duck, pork belly, vegetables, egg and mushroom.

VND688,000++ for small size

VND1,180,000++ for medium size

Glamour Countdown Night – Ring in New Year of the Ox 2021

11 Feb 2021, 09 pm – 01 am

The Summit Bar

Level 20

Out with the old, in with the new! It’s time to cheer for the New year of the Ox 2021 at The Summit Bar. Overlooking the cityscape, Glamour Countdown Night is set up in the fantastic and hypnotizing space of the iconic Summit bar. Especially, you will have an unforgettable countdown night featuring a meticulous selection of beverages paired with delectable delights while immersing in the Hanoi skyline and Westlake view.

Countdown tickets are available for purchase:

VND980,000++ per adult including unlimited wonton soup and 03 drinks of your choice with selected drinks (soft drink, chilled juice, fresh juice, smoothie, beer, cocktail, wine, and sparkling wine)

VND490,000++ per child including unlimited wonton soup and 02 drinks of your choice (soft drink, chilled juice, fresh juice, and smoothie)

Cocktail of the month: L’amour Amor

01 – 28 Feb 2021

The Summit Bar

Level 20

What would Valentine’s Day be without a tempting little cocktail? For a truly unique and delightful drink, try L’amour Amor at The Summit Bar in February. This sophisticated recipe pairs cranberry, lime and passion fruit juice with Absolut Vanilia vodka and Malibu wine to create a beautiful pink drink, fit for a couple’s night.

VND190,000++/glass

Lavish Valentine Combo: 02 Cocktail & 01 Special Cake

14 Feb 2021

The Summit Bar

Level 20

With Valentine’s Day and Lunar New Year falling on the same week, this time of double happiness is to spread your sweetheart. Toast this upcoming year full of love and passion with the lavish Valentine combo including 2 glasses of L’amour Amor cocktail and 01 heart-shaped red velvet cake available at The Summit Bar on 14 February.

VND599,000++/combo for two

Delightful Steak Pizza

01 – 28 Feb 2021

The Summit Bar

Level 20

If you have ever craved pizza and a cheesesteak at the same time, you are in luck! Steak pizza incorporates the flavours of premium beefsteak, Mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce for a hearty dish that the whole family will love.

VND300,000++ per pizza

A Feast of Tradition

10 – 21 Feb 2021

Song Hong Bar

Lobby

Tet Feast does not only include flavorful dishes but also express a lot of spiritual meanings with the traditional characteristics of Vietnamese people. Join us for a fabulous Tet feast with a wide range of signature flavours at Song Hong Bar from jellied meat, Hanoi deep fried spring rolls to Vietnamese pork meatball and shrimp soup, stir fried glass noodles with shrimp, and red sticky rice served with shredded chicken which definitely create a meaningful reunion with your love ones.

From VND120,000++ to VND150,000++ per dish

Magica Tet Set Menu

07 0 21 Feb 2021

Hanoi Room

Level 2

From 07 to 21 February 2021, let’s take fine dining experience to a next level with Magica Tet Set Menu Edition including: salmon gravlax with Dijon crème fraiche dressing, Hanoi deep fried spring roll, grilled Australian rib-eye steak or Wagyu with mushroom gravy. Appearing in mesmerizing world-class 3D projection mapped on every dining table, Magica experience will take our gourmets to an enchanting magical tale journey of stunning sights in Wonderland Garden, beautiful blossoms in Flower Garden, shining and splendid Diamond Sky, magical Crystal Castle and travel out of space through Galaxy Fantasy.

Premier Class: VND1,980,000++ per person

Business Class: VND 2,980,000++ per person

First Class: VND 3,980,000++ per person