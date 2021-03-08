Finest Artist Nominees: Đờ Tùng

Đờ Tùng

Years of birth : 1996

Field: Experimental music

About artist: Đờ Tùng is a young sound artist from Hanoi. He started pursuing music since 2010, studying classical guitar at Vietnam National Academy of Music. After graduation, he wanted to experiment with various mode of expressions in music, which enrich his interest in eletronic sounds, ambients and the technicality of electronic music. Đăng Tùng are interested in softer and more experimental textures. In a looping state of mind, the weaving together of elements gradually makes manifest a rich and dreamy soundscape of piano, guitar, electronics and beats, with a seemingly boundless sense of spontaneity and freedom. Đờ Tùng has participated in multiple independent music projects, both group and individual: Bluemato (Electronic Rock/ Punk Rock), Ngầm (Electronica/Ambient Pop), POLY (Ambient/ Electronic). In 2020, he experimented more with sound art and joined several notable projects.

Remarkable activities/projects in 2020 : In 2020, Đờ Tùng participated in cine-concert “Red Balloons: Music for 20th-century Vietnamese animation”; Goethe Institut Culture Lab’s audio-visual performance “Natural Habitat” as part of Ngầm band; Dom Dom’s new music residency program “Shape of Music” – “Vang vảng” – his collaboration with Lý Trang presented in the exhibition-performance Eye Sea Light. He was also selected for Manzi’s “Into Thin Air 3” with his sound installation work “Freedom of Space”.

Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest aims to become an annual honoring event, organized and selected by Hanoi Grapevine, Pro-active Audience Network (PAN) and the audience community. The event seeks to honor individuals, organizations, projects and activities whose work in the creative arts has had an impact on the community, in order to foster artistic development, promote media coverage and further the influence of arts and culture on the community in a broader and more meaningful manner.

