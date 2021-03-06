Finest Artist Nominees: Phan Đỗ Phúc

Phan Đỗ Phúc

Years of birth : 1990

Field: Music

About artist: Vietnamese cellist Phan Đỗ Phúc has enjoyed success in different parts of the world as a soloist, chamber musician and orchestral musician. He has also been appointed to be the principal cellist of many reputable orchestras including Napa Valley Festival Orchestra, Pacific Music Festival Orchestra, New York Classical Players Orchestra. Phuc has collaborated with artists such as cellist Colin Carr, violist Larry Dutton of the Emerson String Quartet, and many more; he is also one of the founding members of the Trio de Novo, a New York-based piano trio. With a special passion for education, Phuc has been on the faculty of the Stony Brook Adult Chamber Music Program and the Herald School of Music and Arts – where he is also the assistant conductor. He was the music director of the North Shore United Methodist Church in Wading River, NY and St Paul’s Episcopal Church in Patchogue, NY where he directed and coached the church choir and praise band. In 2020, after completing his doctorate degree in Cello with high distinction from Stony Brook University in New York, he came back to Vietnam to work as the principal cellist of the Sun Symphony Orchestra. As a versatile artist with an open and dynamic spirit, Phan Đỗ Phúc not only participated in many concerts as a performer, but also actively joined many talks/sharing about music, and art education events/projects. In 2020, he and his colleagues Lưu Đức Anh (pianist) and Nguyễn Phú Sơn (orchestral conductor) established the Inspirito Chamber Music and Orchestra Institute, with the mission to popularize, as well as provide advanced training of orchestra instruments, chamber music and orchestra playing in Hanoi. Phan Đỗ Phúc also founded “Schubert in a Mug” (SiaM) project – a series of performances combined with talk/conversation with audience organized twice a month in small and medium size venues, with the aim to create an intimate, cozy atmosphere to connect classical music, artists and audience.

Remarkable activities/projects in 2020 : In 2020, Phan Đỗ Phúc founded and manages the classical music project “Schubert in a Mug”, co-founded the Inspirito Chamber Music and Orchestra Institute. He participated in various performances, talks and educational art events: the online concert “24-hour Music Marathon”; “Evolution – Voyage through four centuries of music concert” at Culture Lab of Goethe-Institut; the concerts/talks “Immortal” and “Lời hồi đáp” (Reply) organized by Wonder – Art and Education and Vincom Center for Contemporary Art (VCCA). He also played with “Glanz String Quartet in A Night with Glanz”. He was the soloist performing Richard Strauss’ Don Quixote with Vietnam National Symphony & Orchestra (VNSO) in the Subscription Concert in October 2020, and the principal cellist in many other VNSO programs. He co-organized workshops for young cellists of the academy and performed with the academy orchestra in other programs as the principal cellist. Phúc also participates in other music projects including the cine-concert “Red Balloons: Music for 20th-century Vietnamese animation”, “Folk on Jazz/Folk on Strings” as conductor and music mixing consultant.

