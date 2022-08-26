Deadline for application: Wed 12 Oct 2022, 04 pm

Guides and rules could be seen here

From the organizer:

On August 25, 2022, in Hanoi, to realise the Implementation plan of initiatives to join the UNESCO Creative Cities Network by 2025, Hanoi Department of Culture and Sports, the Architecture Magazine – Vietnam Association of Architects, and UN-Habitat jointly hold the launch event for Hanoi Public Art Design Contest 2022. This event is part of the Creative Design Festival 2022, which is expected to take place in November 2022 in different locations across the Hanoi Old Quarter. The entire programme is executed under the direction of the Hanoi People’s Committee and the Vietnam Association of Architects.

Hanoi Public Art Design Contest 2022 aims to encourage young people (especially university students) to explore the cultural and historical values in Hanoi Old Quarter, and propose design ideas for public art spaces (indoor and outdoor) in order to initiate creative design solutions with new technology as well as educational and aesthetic values, which help bring arts and creativity closer to the general public. Young people joining the contest will get to attend seminars, workshops, and training to perfect their ideas and improve their professional skills.

The contest is organised with the support from the Hoan Kiem District People’s Committee and expertise coordination from Hanoi University of Civil Engineering; Hanoi Architectural University; University of Industrial Fine Arts; Vietnam National University – Hanoi; and the University of Science and Technology of Hanoi.

The organisers will present five prizes valued at 15 to 30 million VND each for the most excellent ideas. The award ceremony of the Hanoi Public Art Design Contest 2022 will be held on the same day as the opening ceremony of the Creative Design Festival 2022, which is set for November 11, 2022.

Contest participants must submit their entries before 16:00 on October 12, 2022, both in person and online at:

+ In-person: the office of Architecture Magazine – Vietnam Association of Architects at No. 40 Tang Bat Ho, Hai Ba Trung District, Hanoi.

+ Online: Email [email protected] with the mail subject as “Submission for Hanoi Public Art Design Contest 2022”.

At the launch event for the contest, the organisers introduced the concept of Creative Design Week 2022. This is the continuation of the great success of Unleashing Creativity Week 2021 which aimed to realise the implementation plan of initiatives to join the UNESCO Creative Cities Network by 2025.

Creative Design Festival 2022 is held by the Hanoi Department of Culture and Sports, Hanoi Promotion Agency, Hoan Kiem District People’s Committee, and Architecture Magazine (Vietnam Association of Architects) with the collaboration of the UNESCO office in Vietnam, UN-Habitat, and Vietnam Handicraft Exporter Association (Vietcraft), under the management of the Hanoi People’s Committee and Vietnam Association of Architects.

The Creative Design Festival 2022 puts the focus on the topic of Design & Technology, with events and spaces on a larger scale than last year. It is expected that approximately 30 events and activities will take place in different locations in Hanoi Old Quarter, walking streets around Hoan Kiem Lake, and several other creative hubs in the city during the event week from November 11 to 18, 2022. The programme includes exhibitions, talks, seminars, performances, and a diverse range of art, cultural, recreational events, and activities that offer elements of creativity, interaction, experience, and educational values to the public.

Creative Design Festival 2022 hopes to continue affirming the vitality and potential of creativity in Hanoi; connecting young creative designers from various backgrounds such as architecture, visual arts, music, theatre art, and technology to utilise Hanoi’s cultural resources and powerfully promote the development of the creative community.