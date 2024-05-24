Discussion: “The Soul of Anime” & The Foundation of the Cultural Industry in Japan

09 am, Sun 02 June 2024

Japan Foundation Library

27 Quang Trung, Trần Hưng Đạo, Hoàn Kiếm, Hà Nội

Registration link

From the organizer:

The Japanese Anime industry, with its enormous influence and outstanding value, has not only affirmed its position in popular culture but also become a symbol of creativity and art. Japanese anime stands out for its diversity and depth of content. The works are not limited to the entertainment genre but also delve into social, philosophical and psychological issues, thereby conveying profound humanistic messages. The ability to combine sophisticated visual art and complex storylines has helped anime create a rich and vivid fantasy world where audiences can find empathy, inspiration, and joy.

The success of the Anime industry, with the premise of manga in Japan, is a case worth learning for Vietnam. Contributing to promoting the spirit of creativity in popular culture, Book Hunter, with partial sponsorship from the Japan Foundation in Vietnam, has published the research work “The Soul of Anime – Collaborative Creativity and Japan’s Media Success Story” ” by Professor Ian Condry, translated by Ho Hong Dang, licensed by Vietnam Women’s Publishing House. “The Soul of Anime” is a valuable resource for those interested in anime, media, and popular culture, providing a comprehensive look at how a part of Japanese culture became a global phenomenon. The book is not only for anime fans but also for researchers of culture, media, and international relations.

This discussion is a suggestion for readers to approach this important work of Anime research.

Programme:

– 09:00 – 09:15: Welcome guests, guests can visit the book booth & read books about Japanese culture published by Book Hunter.

– 09:15 – 09:30: Speech by Japan Foundation representative & writer Ha Thuy Nguyen, founder of Book Hunte and introducing two speakers.

– 09:30 – 10:45: Discussion with two speakers.

– 10:45 – 11:30: Q&A with attendees.

Speakers introduction:

– Professor Alisa Freedman: expert in Japanese cultural and literary studies & gender studies at the University of Oregon. She is the author of Tokyo in Transit: Japanese Culture on the Rails and Road, Japan on American TV: Screaming Samurai Join Anime Clubs in the Land of the Lost. She has published more than 30 articles on Japanese modernism, Tokyo studies, study exchange experiences, studying abroad, youth culture, gender, television, laughter, social criticism, and professorship. pedagogy, and digital media, along with translated works of Japanese literature. Professor Alisa has also presented at cultural events such as anime conventions, TED, and Japan Festival. She is currently serving as Editor-in-Chief of U.S.-Japan Women’s Journal.

– MA. Nguyen Hoang Duong: She specializes in researching folklore & popular culture. She is currently working at the Faculty of Literature – University of Social Sciences and Humanities. She is also the author of research essays on cinema, comics, and manga on Book Hunter’s community site

