Finest Artists 2024: Chin (Nguyễn Việt Trinh)

Year of birth: 1998

Field: Visual arts

About the artists: Chin (Nguyễn Việt Trinh) was born in 1998 and graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Graphic Design at Ho Chi Minh City University of Fine Arts. She employs a diverse range of art forms, notably installation art, to convey ideas about humans, birth, death and interconnections in life. In many of her works, she reuses seemingly dry tree roots and branches and breathes artistic life into them. Chin and Nguyễn Khôi founded the collective of art practitioners Chinbo Collective in December 2021, hosted the art residency Experimental Art Week and founded Chinbo Studio in 2022. Chin won the Second Prize at the 2022 Young Artists Festival.

Remarkable activities/projects in 2023 – 2024: In 2023, Chin was one of the winners of the Dogma Prize and participated in the group exhibition “Assemblage: me, my story and I” with Dogma 2023. Within the same year, her works were also displayed at the group exhibitions “Making a Living” by Ô Art Bar, “CALM Exhibition” by Concept Tử Tế in December and “THỰC” by Chinbo Collective in October. She was also an artist in residence in the Experimental Art Week organised by Chinbo and Phố bên đồi Creative Studio.

HANOI GRAPEVINE’s FINEST is an annual event that honors contemporary art projects in Vietnam. The event is organized and nominated by Hanoi Grapevine and the general audience.

The event aims to honor individuals, organizations, creative art projects & activities as well as artists who are 35 or younger who have made impacts on the community in order to encourage the development of local creative arts, to promote greater communication and to further spread the influence of art and culture in the community.

In an effort to give the most comprehensive and objective view, HANOI GRAPEVINE’s FINEST always offers different formats in each edition. This year, Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest 2024 is divided into two major categories: Honouring and Recognition.

