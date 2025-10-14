The Embassy of Italy in Hanoi, in collaboration with the Asian Film Festival in Rome, is pleased to present the Italian Film Festival 2025. The festival will take place from October 20 to 25, 2025 at the National Cinema Center (87 Lang Ha, O Cho Dua, Hanoi), with screenings starting daily at 7:30 PM.

Carrying forward the legacy of Italian storytelling, this year’s festival unveils six remarkable and multi-awarded films that capture the spirit of a nation in motion. From quiet reflections on love and memory to bold portrayals of resilience and resistance, these stories weave together a portrait of modern Italy—vivid, restless, and profoundly humane.

The lineup features Vermiglio by Maura Delpero, Silver Lion winner at Venice Film Festival and Italy’s submission to the 2025 Academy Awards; Nonostante (Feeling Better) by Valerio Mastandrea, honored with the Nastro d’Argento Award for Best Story; and La Vita Accanto (The Life Apart) by Marco Tullio Giordana, which earned him a Career Achievement Award at the 2024 Locarno Film Festival. Also screening are Diciannove (Nineteen), a vivid coming-of-age tale selected for Venice, Toronto, and London festivals; Gloria!, winner of multiple awards including Best First Feature and Best Original Score of 2024 Italian Golden Globes; and Hey Joe by Claudio Giovannesi, nominated for Best Sound and Best Cinematography at Italy’s top film awards in 2025.

The list of films to be screened is as follows:

Monday 20/10: VERMIGLIO – T13 | 2024 | Director Maura Delpero | 119 mins

Tuesday 21/10: NONOSTANTE / FEELING BETTER – T13 | 2024 | Director Valerio Mastandrea | 93 minutes

Wednesday 22/10: LA VITA ACCANTO / THE LIFE APART – T16 | 2024 | Director Marco Tullio Giordana | 114 mins

Thursday 23/10: DICIANNOVE / NINETEEN – T18 | 2024 | Director Giovanni Tortorici | 109 mins

Friday 24/10: GLORIA! – T13 | 2024 | Director Margherita Vicario | 105 mins

Saturday 25/10: HEY JOE – T18 | 2024 | Director Claudio Giovannesi | 117 mins

All films will be screened in Italian with Vietnamese and English subtitles. Each screening will be followed by a Q&A session and discussion with Mr. Antonio Termenini, Artistic Director of the Asian Film Festival in Rome and the Italian Film Festival in Hanoi.

Tickets: 30,000 VND per screening, available directly at the National Cinema Center box office and online through the National Cinema Center’s app/website from October 15, 2025.

On Wednesday, October 22 at 14:00 Casa Italia (18 Le Phung Hieu, Hoan Kiem, Hanoi) will host a talk show on the topic “Film Curation: Dare to Curate” with the participation of the Artistic Director Antonio Termenini, along with other guests, who will explore different approaches to programming, collaboration, and building film communities.

Follow the official fanpage Facebook of the Italian Film Festival in Vietnam for more informations.