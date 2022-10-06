Exhibition “The Sign of the Matter”

08 – 14 Oct 2022, 09 am – 07 pm

Casa Italia

18 Lê Phụng Hiểu, Hoàn Kiếm, Hà Nội

From Embassy of Italy in Hanoi

On the occasion of the 18th Contemporary Art Day, the Embassy of Italy in Vietnam pays tribute to Giacinto Cerone with an exhibition of 21 unpublished drawings by the great artist taken from the private collection of Virgilio Leggiero and curated by Massimo Scaringella in collaboration with the Giacinto Cerone Archive.

The event takes place at Casa Italia, a prestigious space dedicated to Italian culture in the capital of Vietnam. The exhibition, inaugurated on Saturday 8 October by the Italian Ambassador Antonio Alessandro, will remain open to the public until Friday 14 October.

18 years after his death, Giacinto Cerone retains a prominent place in Italian art of the ‘900, of which he has interpreted trends and visions, but also reveals a great link with the contemporary world, for example in the attention that the artist dedicates to nature and sustainability.

A vital and explosive artist, always poised between order and disorder, he has produced some of the most significant and innovative Italian ceramic sculptures. The same emotional tension and expressive strength emerge with equal force in the works on paper presented now for the first time in Vietnam.

Freeing itself from the weight of matter, Cerone’s art is transformed into nervous and vibrant signs: things cease to be what they are to become what we want them to be. Here then is the profile of a woman in filigree, the serenity of a landscape through the vortex of the sign, the face of his child in its simplicity, and much more that we see in the drawings presented in this exhibition.

Although Cerone’s travels to Vietnam are not known, we are aware of the artist’s deep admiration for this country and its history, which gave rise to a dedicated exhibition, entitled “On the paths of Ho Chi Minh”, hosted in Bologna in January 2006. With great pleasure, therefore, the artist’s works are brought to Vietnam for the first time, with an exhibition that is in effect a world premiere presenting unpublished drawings kindly made available by the art collector Virgilio Leggiero, who assisted Cerone as his personal doctor and close friend in the last years of the artist’s life.

The Contemporary Art Day, in which the exhibition is presented, is promoted in Italy and in the world by AMACI – Association of Italian Contemporary Art Museums, and created with the support of the General Direction for Contemporary Creativity of the Ministry of Culture, and the collaboration of Directorate General for Public and Cultural Diplomacy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.