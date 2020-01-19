Pop – Rock: The Rodeo





21 Feb 2020, 8 pm

L’espace

24 Trang Tien, Ha Noi

From L’Espace

The Rodeo is the stage name of French-Vietnamese musician and singer Dorothée Hannequin (The reversed version of Dorothée is odeo). This multi-talented female artist is also known as an actress, costume designer and film producer.

The Rodeo, the French-Vietnamese female singer, will perform for the first time on L’Espace stage. The Rodeo and all the musicians will surely fascinate the public by the smooth voice and sweet melodies filled with melancholy.

A wild rock night of pop music should not be missed!

The show also take place in Ho Chi Minh City on 22 Feb 2020

ARTISTS

Mathieu Geghre: Keyboard

Jérôme Laperruque: Bass guitar

Gaëtan Allard: Drummer

Dorothée Hannequin: Singer & guitar

TICKET

Ticket price: 210 000 VND

Membership tickets: 130 000 VND

Student ticket: 100 000 VND

Preferential fares apply until the end of the day: 20 Feb 2020

Tickets are sold online here