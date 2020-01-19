Pop – Rock: The Rodeo
21 Feb 2020, 8 pm
L’espace
24 Trang Tien, Ha Noi
The Rodeo is the stage name of French-Vietnamese musician and singer Dorothée Hannequin (The reversed version of Dorothée is odeo). This multi-talented female artist is also known as an actress, costume designer and film producer.
The Rodeo, the French-Vietnamese female singer, will perform for the first time on L’Espace stage. The Rodeo and all the musicians will surely fascinate the public by the smooth voice and sweet melodies filled with melancholy.
A wild rock night of pop music should not be missed!
The show also take place in Ho Chi Minh City on 22 Feb 2020
ARTISTS
Mathieu Geghre: Keyboard
Jérôme Laperruque: Bass guitar
Gaëtan Allard: Drummer
Dorothée Hannequin: Singer & guitar
TICKET
Ticket price: 210 000 VND
Membership tickets: 130 000 VND
Student ticket: 100 000 VND
Preferential fares apply until the end of the day: 20 Feb 2020
Tickets are sold online here
|Trung tâm Văn hóa Pháp tại Hà Nội – L’Espace 24 Tràng Tiền, Hà Nội Điện thoại: (84-24) 39 36 21 64 [email protected] www.institutfrancais-vietnam.com/vi/category/ha-noi/