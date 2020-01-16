Sky Countdown Party at Pan Pacific Hanoi





24 Jan 2020, 9 pm – 1 am

The Summit Bar, Level 20, Pan Pacific Hanoi

1 Thanh Nien, Ba Dinh, Hanoi

From Pan Pacific Hanoi

Farewell Pig – Welcome Rat! Waste no time and start the countdown party since it is time to drink to the end of 2019 and dance under the firework with your kith and kin at The Summit Bar. An array of action-packed lineup of music, performances by talented band and excited lucky draw will ignite your senses as you revel in glorious skyline views, bustling vibes and enough booze to last you from dusk till dawn in Lunar New Year.

VND 980,000++ per adult including signature Singapore laksa and 03 drinks of your choice

VND 490,000++ per child including signature Singapore laksa and 02 drinks of your choice

Ticket purchase hotline: (+84) 901 778 318

E-mail: [email protected]