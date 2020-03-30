Culture At Home: Classical Music

06 pm, 28 March – 05 Apr 2020

From Goethe

Theaters, galleries, museums are closed, concerts canceled, lectures postponed. In this exceptional situation, cultural organizations offer their events on online platforms. We have selected a few program notes for your entertainment. Please enjoy!

Event calendar:

All concerts are started at 18:00 (Vietnam Time) and Video on demand is available for 24 hours.

28 – 29 Mar 2020, Macbeth – Giuseppe Verdi

29 – 30 Mar 2020, Manon – Jules Massenet

30 – 31 Mar 2020, The Star’s Bride – Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakow

31 Mar – 01 Apr 2020, The Nutcracker – Peter I. Tschaikowsky

01 – 02 Apr 2020, Il Trovatore – Giuseppe Verdi

02 – 03 Apr 2020, Swan Lake – Peter I. Tschaikowsky

03 – 04 Apr 2020, Hippolyte Et Aricie – Jean-Philippe Rameau

04 – 05 Apr 2020, Johannes Brahms Sinfonien Nr. 1-4