Exhibition: Works of students in Painting Department at Fine Arts School

Opening: Fri 16 Apr 2021, 05 pm

Exhibition: 16 – 25 Apr 2021, 09:30 am – 05 pm

Floor 1, Fine Arts University

42 Yết Kiêu, Hà Nội.

From the organizer:

The exhibition for students on March 26 is a well-known annual event for many years at “Yet Kieu Fine Arts School”. However, this exhibition is the first one where we introduce the works of student in 3 specialities of Painting Department: Silk Painting, Lacquer, and Oil Painting, selected in the past 3 years.

Since 2017, after years of interruption, thanks to all the hard work of the dedicated lecturers, the specialized program has been restarted with new supplements, adjustments, materials research and development according to each topic. After 3 year, we now see the great effects of new program in student’s knowledge of material as well as Fine art in general, their creative thought, hard work and how they are passionate about work. This has brought an amazing education atmosphere during the past few years.

The exhibitions at school and workshops outside by teachers and students from Painting Departments are now quite popular and widely welcomed. Continuing that spirit, lecturers and students from Painting Department organized this exhibition to bring art lover as well as students and lecturers from other major a new creative atmosphere, tell the stories of a young artist generation with new ways to approach the traditional materials after years of study.

Hopefully, this exhibition will become an annual activity, in order to encourage students who have chosen this tough but fascinating path.

Follow updates on event’s page.