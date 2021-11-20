First Serve Open Studios: Xuân Hạ & Hoàng Anh

27 – 28 Nov 2021

The first serve / open studios presents the residency process of two artists Hoang Anh and Xuan Ha from October to November 2021 during the art residency program “tới CAB ănmai” (Come to CAB for breakfast) will take place in Hoi An with the duration of two days: 27 – 28 Nov, 2021.

The event includes 2 sessions:

– 27/11/2021: “There’s a house in parallel” – Site-specific performance by artist Hoang Anh

– 28/11/2021: “Everything Will Be All Rice” – Research, Mixed media, Interactive by artist Xuan Ha / roundtable discussion on Hoang Anh’s performance

. Location: CAB Hoian

. Vietnamese only

In this first serve, the two artists exhibit their one-month working with local materials, accompanied by the local community’s support and cultural advision from Ngo Duc Chi. This process explores new modes of expression and representation towards cultural objects that are almost obscured in formal records and authorial knowledge systems. This open studios the artists’ practices that transcend the norm of studio-exhibitional space such as researching, document, site-specific… In addition, CAB has created linkages that connect contemporary artists and cultural materials of the local, support artists in residence with field trips and cultural advisors, through which enriches their artistic practices on a comprehensive level.

In “Everything Will Be All Rice” – a research; mixed-media, interactive installation by Xuan Ha – the artist recreates a fundamental space of gathering and sharing through the image of a dining table and sticky rice paper filled with notes, scratch marks. This work initiates a premise of cultural practices that are falling in oblivion because of their informal regionality.

For Hoang Anh, “There’s a house in parallel” is the artist’s first independent work. In this solo performance, Hoang Anh makes a goodbye toast to his abandoned house before leaving. This work shows the artists’ self reflections on moving, relocation, the tangible/ intangible connections originating from his drinking habit.

After this event, other residencies will take place with the participation of many artists in the region and across Vietnam, continuing the persistent dialogue around the Central region; the land has existed as a result of profoundly dismantling and interferences of culture exchanges

About ănmai:

ănmai is the colloquial speech of “breakfast” in Quang Nam (Vietnam).

tới CAB ănmai is an art residency program initiated by CAB Hoian for artists in the Central region and artists who have not been able to exhibit their independent works. The program aims to create opportunities for artists to access Central culture in their art practice. The residency will include a one-month creative process and an open studio event.

The program was initiated by CAB Hoian with the support of The International Relief Fund 2021 of the Foreign Office of the Federal Republic of Germany, the Goethe-Institut and other partners.

About Xuân Hạ and “Everything Will Be All Rice”:

Medium: Research; Mixed-media Interactive Installation

Cultural advisor: Mr. Ngo Duc Chi

Number of participants: Unlimited

Time: 17:00 | November 28, 2021

Location: CAB Hoian

With the support of Tran Kieu and Ms. Do Thi Hai at CO HAI RICE PAPER, Duy Thanh, Duy Xuyen, Quang Nam.

Xuân Hạ is a visual and multimedia artist currently living and working in Da Nang. In 2015, she co-founded Chaosdowntown, a space for contemporary art experiments and exhibitions in Saigon. In 2019, Xuan Ha returned to Da Nang to focus on the concerns that took place in her homeland. She founded a sông – an art club that explores the diverse identities of Da Nang – Quang Nam, the traits of the land and people here. She also displayed the work “Nam Cat Tha Huong” at CABCON 2020 (CAB Hoian).

Xuân Hạ’s previous residency programs took place in many national and international spaces, [Solo Marathon 2020] Residency Program, Asia Space (Hanoi); [Residency Program for Young Artists] 2019, FUTUR Foundation (Rapperswil-Jona, Switzerland; [ ACC Arts Space Network Residency Program] 2018(Gwangju, Korea); [FAMLAB]2018 Film, Archive and Music Lab (Gia Lai, Ninh Thuan) organized by British Council and upcoming Jakarta Biennale 2021: TOMORROW (Jakarta, Indonesia).

Her work stems from the opposition between herself and the dizzying changes occurring in her surroundings. Through various experiments with materials and space, the artist uses fragments of everyday life and a variety of artistic media (painting, animation, video, sculpture and installation) to present unrealistic scenarios that will gradually shape their own stories.

About artist Hoang Anh and “There is a house in parallel”:

Medium: Site-specific performance

Cultural advisor: Mr. Ngo Duc Chi

Artist mentor: Chung Nguyen

Number of participants: 10 people

Performance time: 12:00 – 14:00 | November 27, 2021

The discussion revolves around the performance: 17:00 | 11/28/2021

Hoang Anh is a movement practitioner from Ninh Thuan, currently living and working in Hoi An. Starting as a Popper, Hoang Anh began to approach contemporary art projects through the dance X Project, a project of Morua Art Project, founded and directed by choreographer Ngo Thanh Phuong; along with X-Project to tour at Nom Cai Boom 2020 in Hue, at The Factory Art Center, 2020; the project “Myself and The Thi…” by choreographer Ngo Thanh Phuong, Hoi An, 2021 and most recently the project “Please give me a peaceful morning” by choreographer Arthur Kuggelyn, at CAB Hoi An, 2021.

For Hoang Anh, the body is an open tool to translate and actualize thoughts between oneself and the surrounding environment. The body may be finite in time, but it is an infinite space itself, and he is on a path to continue exploring it in whatever form it takes: a hip-hop dancer, a contemporary dancer, an experimental performer.

