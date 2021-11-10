Podcast Series: Creative Future – Episode 2: Digital Archives for Arts, Culture & Design

Sun 14 Nov 2021, 08 pm

Spotify

From Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design:

Initiated and presented by Hanoi Grapevine and RMIT, the podcast series “Creative Future” consists of 30-to-45-minute episodes which to showcase inspirational stories and people in the cultural and creative industries, thus creating a new channel for storytelling that could attract young people to a portrayal of a diverse, exciting and dynamic creative city.

In the second podcast episode, we discuss a seemingly unexciting topic, yet it’s a realm for breakthrough technologies and hold tremendous potential in promoting arts–culture–creativity in Vietnam, completing the entire historical picture. Not only so, this is actually what many of us do every day.

Introducing this episode topic: digital archives – using technologies to digitise archives (documents, images, footages, etc.), and using digital platforms to approach and utilise these archives.

After the extended period of social distancing from 2020 until now, demands for digital platforms are becoming stronger than ever. In the fields of culture – creativity – art in Vietnam, how can we create and maintain accessible platforms for archiving that are both technologically feasible and appealing to the audience, both financially sustainable and creative in the way they capture real life? These questions arise in the context where digital platforms are gradually looked into and applied in Vietnam in the recent years, offering support for major institutions as well as independent organisations.

To find the answers, let’s meet the practitioners who are working directly with digital archive platforms of various scales and aspects:

– Curator Nguyễn Anh Tuấn (Heritage Space) will discuss the challenges and opportunities of developing a digital archive surrounding Vietnamese contemporary art – a project he’s been working on with Heritage Space.

– Associate Professor–Doctor Lê Thanh Hà (Human-Machine Interaction Lab at the University of Technology, National University of Hanoi) will analyse the current technological possibilities in digital archiving, using his extensive experience across many projects in Vietnam.

– Dr. Emma Duester and Lecturer Michal Teague (RMIT University Vietnam) will present a research project they have been working on for the past two years, which focuses on the digital archives of art, cultural and design organisations.

About the guests:

Nguyễn Anh Tuấn graduated from the Hanoi Fine Arts University with a major in Theory & History of Arts. Tuấn has worked as art researcher at the Hanoi Institute of Art from 2002 – 2015, and as manager of Muong AIR, the artist-in-residency program of Muong Studio from 2012 – 2016. He has been involved in contemporary art scene in Vietnam in many programs, projects and exhibitions of various scales.

Associated Professor–Doctor Lê Thanh Hà is currently Head of the Human-Machine Interaction Lab at the University of Technology (National University of Hanoi). With educational background and professional experience on signal processing and multimedia communications, Hà and his colleagues at the Lab have been building and developing various programmes and apps in assistance of the preservation and promotion of Vietnamese culture, such as the website Disanso.vn incorporating a database of information, sounds, images and videos on Vietnamese culture; or the app Trealet which supports the interaction with and discovery of the arts and culture.

Dr. Emma Duester is a Lecturer in Communication Studies. She joined RMIT Vietnam in 2019 and is currently teaching contextual courses in the School of Communication and Design. Emma is also leading a research team exploring the digitization of the art and culture sector in Hanoi, Vietnam. Emma received a PhD in Media and Communications from Goldsmiths, University of London, in 2017. She has also been Associate Lecturer at the University of Roehampton, the University of the Arts London and Goldsmiths, University of London. Emma’s research interests include the creative industries, the art and culture sector, digital technologies and transnational communication.

Michal Teague is an Associate Lecturer in Design Studies working to facilitate the recently launched Design Studies program at the Hanoi Campus. She was the Key Academic Contact in Hanoi for last year’s Vietnam Festival of Media and Design. For the past 10 years Michal has worked professionally as a transnational practitioner and educator in art, design and communication in the Middle East and Vietnam. Michal holds a Master of Art in Public Space from RMIT University Melbourne. Prior to becoming an educator, she ran a graphic design agency in Sydney, Australia for over 10 years. Her areas of research interest and creative praxis are social design, creative and cultural industries, urban spaces and transnational design pedagogy.

* Language: Vietnamese & English

