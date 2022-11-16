21 – 24 Nov 2022, 06:30 pm – 08:30 pm

De La Sól

244 Pasteur Street, Vo Thi Sau Ward, District 3, HCMC

Registration link

From Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design:

Continuing on the talk with the renowned German artist duo Juliana & Andrey Vrady, they continue to present the workshop series Art & Science Workout, which will provide you a more holistic view of this interdisciplinary field. Each workshop will have a specific theme and, step by step, help you complete a unique project that combine creativity and technology.

Workshop 1: History & Best practices

– Interdisciplinary approach.

– Basics, ideas, specific characteristics of interactive projects.

Workshop 2: Finance & Collaboration.

– Application writing & grant finding.

– Collaboration in the field of Art & Science.

Workshop 3: Project Conceptualization

– Artistic concept

– Budget

– Visualizations

Workshop 4: Project Realization

– Logistics & Management

– Creation of different formats, technical equipment, check list, creating of the timeline with important deadlines.

Language: English

About artists:

Juliana Vrady and Andrey Vrady are multimedia artists based in Germany. They are particularly active in the field of interactive audio-visual installations. Their latest two media art installations, running as part of Future Forum (DWIH NY) in New York and Campus Germany (EXPO 2020) in Dubai, were inspired by the dialogue between people and technology. They track the emotional reactions of the visitors via an artificial intelligence that splits a mood picture of the test subjects into individual color fragments in real time and projects it onto the wall as a work of art. A game between psyche, aesthetics and A.I.

This event is part of Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design 2022 is organised by RMIT University Vietnam in collaboration with United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), Vietnam National Institute of Culture and Arts Studies (VICAS) and COLAB Vietnam and other partners in the creative industries, with Hanoi Grapevine as media partner.

Follow updates on event’s page.