08 pm, Fri 12 Apr 2024

Art Meets Music

LV03, 96B Nguyễn Huy Tưởng, Thanh Xuân, Hà Nội

08 pm, Sat 13 Apr 2024

Tita Art

164A Trấn Vũ, Ba Đình, Hà Nội

08 pm, Sun 14 Apr 2024

Middle Cafe

55 Mã Mây, Hoàn Kiếm, Hà Nội

From the organizer:

The idea of traveling on the wings of music to different countries isn’t new, but to travel with our iconic mug with our lovely tour guide Schubert is! For the month of April, SiaM vol. 34 – Row, Row, Row Your Mug invites our dear audience to take a musical journey while we and Schubert together “row our mug” to arrive at various European countries with music born in Spain, France, Hungary, Germany, and Austria. Through music, we will get a sneak peek of how the life of musicians is blissfully filled with exuberant emotions and vivid colors taken from the temperatures and humidity of the lands, the light and shadows among the mountain tops and valleys, the smell of the cuisines, the humming of the folk tunes and lullabies — namely, the living experiences and sentiments we find in different cultures. In those joyful moments, we embrace dance music, hymns, sacred tunes, secular melodies all alike from some of the best musical metropolitans in the world.

Together, we shall wake up our feelings with the aroma found in the Spanish composer Albéniz’s Evocación (from Iberia, Book 1), then depart the land at the El Puerto, a small fishing port of Santa María. The next destination, we shall arrive in France, and will enjoy some of the most fun and guffy conservations ever written in the Sonata for Clarinet and Piano by French composer Poulenc and have a good laugh. Take a brief pause, and we will find ourselves listening to the Hommage a J. S. Bach for Clarinet Solo — one of the 9 Hommages written by Hungarian composer and clarinetist Béla Kovács, who wrote those short pieces in the styles of his favorite composers and intended them to serve as educational purpose for students to learn the tone production as well as the knowledge of styles in clarinet. While the color and sonority of J. S. Bach still lingers in our minds, we enter the splendid tone world in the Sonata for Clarinet and Piano, Op. 120 No. 1 by German composer Brahms, in which the composition starts with the impression of winter coldness and sadness in the first movement, then the coldness of snow melts into gentle drips of water in spring in the second movement. In the third movement, we waltz elegantly in pairs, and then embrace the ecstatic and joyous country dance found in the finale. That shall tire us up — then we lie stretched out with Der Schiffer, the Boatman depicted by Austrian composer Schubert, resting our thoughts and breathing the cool air in the moonlight, while the boat gently drifts.

SiaM vol. 34 this month will also be the very first time SiaM attempts to feature only the music written for clarinet and piano in one volume of concert, nothing else! If you are curious, come join us and sail around the world!

Performing musicians:

Trần Khánh Quang, clarinet

Liao Hsin-Chiao, piano

Our partners: Tita Art, Middle Cafe, AMM Art Meet Music, Việt Thương và Steinway & Sons, Zebra Entertainment

Ticket: 300.000 VND/person

Note:

– This event is for everyone age 8 and above.

– For those who who bought a ticket but cannot attend, please send us a Facebook message at least 3 days before the show so we can arrange a refund or exchange your ticket for a reservation for a later concert.

Follow updates on event’s page.