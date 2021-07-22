Open Call − Engagement of professional photographers, videographers and graphic designers

Deadline: 16 Aug 2021

From British Council:

1. Background

The British Council is the UK’s international organisation for cultural relations and educational opportunities. They build connections, understanding and trust between people in the UK and other countries through arts and culture, education, and the English language. Last year we reached over 80 million people directly and 791 million people overall including online, broadcasts and publications. Founded in 1934 The British Council is a UK charity governed by Royal Charter and a UK public body. We receive a 15 per cent core funding grant from the UK government.

In Viet Nam, The British Council’s Arts and Creative Industries team work to strengthen collaboration between the arts and creative sectors in the UK and Viet Nam. Our activities cover a wide range of areas including policy advocacy, research, capacity building in arts and creative skills, showcasing the best of UK and Vietnamese art, and promoting artistic and creative collaboration. We aim to develop long term UK – Viet Nam partnerships through sustainable projects; and to harness the value of the arts and creative sector that contributes to the development of a more open, prosperous, creative, and inclusive society. Read more about their work in arts and creative industries here.

2. Scope of Work

There is an ongoing requirement for production of communication, advocacy and visibility materials that documents key projects and activities in the field through high quality content packages, to support the British Council’s communication, advocacy and visibility efforts with legislatures, policy makers, media, donors, partners and the public at large.

These high-quality content packages include design packages, toolkits, photo packages, human interest stories, animation films and short films that document the British Council related initiatives. These high-quality content packages will be disseminated through different channels including website, social media networks, partner networks and donor reports.

To meet this requirement, The British Council would like to engage the services of a photographer, videographer, graphic designer or a creative team who will be available at short notice (usually seven to ten days) and on pre-planned, detailed assignments to undertake field visits and missions for documenting the British Council’s Arts and Creative Industries activities and programmes.

The British Council is implementing a range of projects and programmes through-out the year and we estimate sizable workload. The British Council will only be able to discuss further details of scope of work with the successful service provider(s) on the basis of each assignment during the year 2021−2022.

Please refer to the checklist for further details about our visual style.

3. Requirements

Proposal will be assessed using following criteria:

– Advanced visual skills (photography, graphic, animation etc.) and excellent storytelling skills;

– Experience in working with diverse communities (including outside of urban areas) and in the field of development related work

– Availability to travel and work during the specified timeline

4. Indicative Budget Band

Professional fee with the daily rate depending on experience and qualifications, inclusive of all applicable taxes. The British Council follows the UN-EU 2017 cost norms for professional fees and other expenses in Vietnam. The British Council will sign a framework agreement with the selected service providers on the daily rate provided and the number of days for each assignment can be negotiated and agreed prior to the start of the assignment.

The graphic designer can also propose a pricing list for a wide range of items including logo design, banner, postcard, infographic, book cover, layout report, illustration, promotional items, etc.

5. How to apply

Please use the form provided to send your proposal to [email protected] before 16 August 2021. Note that any files larger than 10MB should be sent via an internet link. All clarification requests should be submitted to [email protected] before 10 August 2021.

6. Key Dates

– Open Call launched: 16 July 2021

– Deadline for Inquiries: 10 August 2021

– Deadline for Proposal Submission: 16 August 2021

– Contract concluded with successful applicants: 26 August 2021

– Contract start date: 1 September 2021

– Contract end date: 31 March 2022

7. Award Criteria

Responses from potential suppliers will be assessed and awarded based on an assessment of quality and total cost.

By issuing this open call, the British Council is not bound in any way to enter into any contractual or other arrangement with you or any other potential supplier.