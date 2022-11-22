Fri 25 Nov 2022, 07:30 pm

Ho Chi Minh Conservatory of Music

112 Nguyen Du St., Ben Thanh ward, District 1, HCMC

Sat 26 Nov 2022, 07:30 pm

Renaissance International School Saigon

74 Nguyen Thi Thap St., Binh Thuan ward, District 7, HCMC

From the organizer:

Music is an extraordinary means of connection: while allowing you to sink into a personal space, it simultaneously connects you in depth with the outer world. As unpopular as it may sound, classical music is in line with that nature: the moment when the strings are on air, our fatigue fades away so that a shared perception is constructed.

This is the first time Imagine Philharmonic Orchestra (IPO) has collaborated with talented lecturers/artists from Fulton Music Society academy in the US and 2 more senior guest lecturers/artists from Ho Chi Minh Conservatory of Music – Mrs. Le Minh Hien and Mr. Pham Vu Thien Bao to hold a concert “Air On Strings”. Additionally, this event welcomes the presence of the professional instrumental band from Chicago (US) and gifted Slide on Strings.

In the upcoming concert, audience will not only have their soul soothed with beautiful tunes from stringed musical instruments in Air on the G String, Eine kleine Nachtmusik, Csárdás (Monti) , Oblivion, Waltz No. 2…, but also catch the opportunity to join hands with IPO supporting the community via incredible organizations.

A part of the ticket sales from “Air On Strings” would be contributed to support disadvantaged children (New Page Of Life) by MSD United Way Vietnam and afforestation program by Gaia Nature Conservation Center.