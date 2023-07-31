Múa Rứa 2023 | Performance “To remember or to forget, forget,…”

06 pm Sat 05 Aug 2023

Sân khấu kịch Quốc Thảo

81 Trần Quốc Thảo, Võ Thị Sáu, D.3, HCMC

From the organizer:

Within the framework of MÚA RỨA 2023’s residency program organized by MORUA, three young artists including Nguyễn Hoàng Anh, Alek Phước Chương and Khang spent 5 weeks in Saigon to experiment with performance, dance, and theater.

“To remember or to forget, forget,…” is a performance that doubles as an “open studio” event as it welcomes the public into the artists’ creative process, allowing theatrical experiments to interact and rub off on the audiences.

On behalf of the artists, we invite you to come and experience!

The program includes: The performance and after talk

“To think of a longing

is to not forget

One day when

The sky

is bluely clear, full of what was missed,…”

“To remember or to forget, forget,…” is a performance consisting of five (05) chapters and three (03) performers, with a total duration of approximately 105 minutes. Inspired by people and conversations in real life, Hoàng Anh created a fictional “he” character and scenes surrounding “him”. In it, stage materials and lingual landscape catalyze and collide to take form. Performing bodies are placed in parallel with the “he” character to rouse unexpected interactions.

A presentation where gestures and words co-emerge and interact, at times in conflict, at times in company as they guide each other; in the end, what will be given away?

Register, come have fun, and ruminate with us.

“To remember or to forget, forget,…”

Duration: ~ 105’

Concept/Text/Directed by: Nguyễn Hoàng Anh

Performers: Nguyễn Hoàng Anh – Alek Phước Chương – Khang

Cameo: Mai Tí Nị

Observe and Response: Đoàn Thanh Toàn, Red

Photos by: Nguyễn Ngọc Hải

Video Documentation: Trung Del, Mai Huyền Chi

Designer: Tâm Đỗ

Rehearsal Venue supported by: ADA, Vẫn đang suy nghĩ space

Produced by: MORUA

Ticket: Pay what you can from 80.000 VND – 200.000 VND to support our performance venue rental, production fee,….

Booking confirmation is only completed after you have successfully transferred the payment.

– Transfer info:

+ Account Name: Lê Quỳnh Duyên

+ MOMO No.: 0909259824

+ ACB Bank No.: 7124507

+ Transfer Syntax: [NAME]_[PHONE NUMBER]_[QUANTITY OF TICKETS]

– Contact:

+ Booking Support: 0909259824 (Quỳnh Duyên)

+ Media & Sponsorship: 0913715168 (Red)

+ Email: [email protected]

