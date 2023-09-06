Private View “Cubist Kaleidoscope: Explorations of the Mind’s Canvas”

Opening: 06:30 pm – 08:30 pm, Fri 08 Sep 2023

Display: 09 Sep – 14 Oct 2023

Vin Gallery

35/8 Nguyễn Văn Đậu, Ward 6, Bình Thạnh District, HCMC

Registration link

From the organizer:

Vin Gallery proudly presents “Cubist Kaleidoscope: Explorations of the Mind’s Canvas” by Dylan Gill. In a practice that emerged from the encounter with diverse individuals, Gill opens himself up to the emotional signals that vibrate just below the noise of modern life and attempts to capture their effects on canvas, quickly, while they are still fresh in his psyche. The result is a body of works that operate in the vein of empathetic impressionism, using color, form, and symbolic imagery to transform interplays of feeling into vivid surrealist portraits.

Born in the vibrant heart of southeast London, Dylan’s artistic journey began with an enchantment for shape and color from an early age. Immersed in the world of art, he embraced his fascination by pursuing his passion for creative expressionism. On this occasion, Vin Gallery will display his works which highlight the pervasive role that emotion plays in shaping the sociocultural landscape of our world.

Follow updates on event’s page.