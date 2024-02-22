Call for Volunteers Meeting Point 2024 on Art and Social Action in Asia

Deadline to apply: 24:00 on March 3rd, 2024

Apply here

From the organizer:

Meeting Point 2024 on Art and Social Action in Asia is organized by Mekong Cultural Hub, with the co-hosting cooperation of Heritage Space and the Vietnam National Institute of Culture and Arts Studies (VICAS), and the participation of venue partner of the Temple of Literature Quoc Tu Giam.

2024 marks the third time Mekong Cultural Hub has organized Meeting Point 2024 on Arts and Social Action in Asia with the theme “Perspective from the Grassroots”. This is a special edition – the first time there has been a large-scale in-person meet-up as part of the program, that has at least 100 cultural practitioners from 15 countries in Asia coming together.

The Grand Opening on March 21st will include an introduction to the arts and culture ecosystem in Vietnam from co-organizer, VICAS (National Vietnam Institute of Culture & Art Studies), followed by a roundtable discussion ‘Caught in the Middle’ between three Southeast Asian organizations initiated from the ground up to work on gaps in funding and policy in their local arts ecosystems. This will be followed by a reception and a live performance. Days two and three will take place at the Temple of Literature campus, providing a unique cultural and historical context in which to have our exchanges. The program will be a mix of plenary and parallel sessions.

As the production partner of Meeting Point 2024, Heritage Space is looking for logistics volunteers to assist us in realizing the programs in Hanoi in March 2024.

Requirements:

– Quantity: 10 people.

– From 20 years old and up.

– Good in English communication.

– Being able to flexibly and adapt to a multicultural environment and high-pressure working atmosphere.

– Being able to directly participate in the official schedule from March 20th to 24th, 2024. – — Possible to attend a few training meetings from March 16th – 19th.

– Priority will be given to candidates having experience in organizing and supporting similar international events and programs in Hanoi.

– Priority will be given to candidates with skills in photography

– Please note if you have your own transportation

– Candidates selected from the application will be invited to participate in the interview round after March 4th, 2023. The final results will be announced after March 10th, 2024.

Job Descriptions:

– Working venues: (1) Heritage Space (no.8 Tăng Bạt Hổ st., Hai Bà Trưng dist., Hanoi) ; (2) The Vietnam Institute for Cultural and Art Studies – VICAS (32 Hào Nam st., Đống Đa dist., Hanoi); (3) Văn Miếu Quốc Tử Giám – Temple of Literature (Đống Đa dist., Hanoi) and some neighboring venues in the area of Dong Da and Hai Ba Trung district.

– Time of working:

+ 09:00 am – 05:00 pm on 20 Mar.

+ 08:00 am – 08:00 pm on the 21, 23, and 24 Mar.

+ 08:00 am – 06:00 pm on 22 Mar.

(Farewell party on 25 March)

– Assist in equipment preparation, installation, operation, and dismantling on 20 and 24 Mar 2024.

– Provide logistical support before, during, and after events on 21 – 23 Mar 2024.

– Support in reception and assist participants according to the volunteer’s manager.

– Support in technical support such as PA system, Zoom, in-house assistance, etc according to the volunteer’s manager.

Conditions:

– Cost: $10.27/day + lunch.

– Experience working environment with the priority in human rights, equality, and personal privacy.

– Direct contact with a network of Southeast Asian cultural and artistic practitioners and free access to the program within the framework of Meeting Point 2024.

– Be secured for all personal loss and damages during the working process under the insurance policy of Meeting Point provided by the local insurance agency and the law of Vietnam.

– Certificates from Heritage Space and Mekong Cultural Hub at the end of the program.

– Receive a free 3-month membership of the Heritage Space Art Library.