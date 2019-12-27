Abstract and Minimalism Exhibition

Opening: Thurs 2 Jan 2020, 5 pm

Exhibition: 02 Jan – 09 Feb 2020

VICAS Art Studio

32 Hao Nam Street, Dong Da District, Hanoi

From the organizer:

In order for Vietnamese art lovers to have more access to abstract art, and for Vietnamese artists to have opportunities to exchange and understand more about these arts, VICAS Art Studio takes the initiative to organize an exhibition on the occasion of our traditional New Year of the Rat (2020) with the title “Abstraction & Minimalism”.

There were 103 Vietnamese artists from all over the country and also from abroad supporting this initiative with 200 works submitted within just 5 months. 58 paintings and 3 sculptures of 46 artists have been curated for display.

Besides works of lyric abstraction which are more familiar to Vietnamese painters, there are also works with tendency of geometric abstraction, abstract expressionism and especially minimalism. These are paintings and sculptures that are very picky in terms of audience and difficult to sell but fortunately, the artists still keep their passion for them.

Another great thing is that all the works selected are of high level, which is shown through their professionalism, technical virtuosity and their newness, diversity and personality.

Last but not least, all the artists participating in this exhibition agreed with the organizers about the purpose of audience development and set competitive prices for their works so that Vietnamese art lovers can own high quality art works at the most affordable prices.

Free entry.