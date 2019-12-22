Balade en France 2020 in Hanoi





Fri 10 Jan 2020, 7.30 pm – Sun 12 Jan 2020, 9 pm

Ly Thai To square, Hanoi

From L’Espace:

Fancy some baguette and a sneak peek of the Eiffel Tower ?

No need to fly to France : the French Embassy in Vietnam and the City of Hanoi proposes you to enjoy a “Balade en France” from January 10th to 12th at Ly Thai To square!

Right in the center of Hanoi, this festival will be dedicated to French culture and gastronomy and will showcase ongoing cooperation projects between France and the City of Hanoi.

You’ll be able to taste French specialties and buy presents for Tet thanks to the numerous booths.

More details will be shared very soon, notably the shows and performances by great French and Vietnamese artists over the week-end.

Stay tuned and “Rendez-vous” on January 10th for the opening ceremony of Balade en France !

Follow updates on event’s page