Sat 11 Jan 2020, 8.30 pm (check in starts at 7.30 pm)

L’Espace, 24 Trang Tien, Hoan Kiem, Hanoi

From the organizers:

Established in 2015, The Rotten Grapes is the first and only international improvising theater community in Hanoi. The members of the group come from all ages and fields but share a passion for comedy and want to present this diverse form of entertainment to Vietnamese audiences.

Meet The Rotten Grapes and enjoy the most refreshing laughter in Comedy Show: A Little Laugh for Year of the Rat. On the stage of L’Espace, international comedy specialties such as Improv and Sketch will be presented to you in an intelligent and inspiring way trademarked of The Rotten Grapes.

Comedy Show “A Little Laugh for Year of the Rat” is an annual New Year comedy event for Rotten Grapes, following Comedy Show: “Year of the Pig” with 200 people in the audience. Besides the big stages, The Rotten Grapes is also familiar with community spaces such as TEDx, Vietnam Sustainable Space, The Learning Hub, Wellspring School, …

Friendly, humorous and profound, this year’s “A Little Laugh for Year of the Rat” promises to bring laughter and humane lessons to Hanoi audiences.

The show is presented in many interesting forms including 2 musical skits, 4 comedy video clips, 8 comedy skits and improvised comedies.

TICKET

Early bird (12 Dec – 04 Jan)

General: 100,000 VNĐ

VIP: 150,000 VNĐ

Standard: (from 05 Jan)

General: 150,000 VNĐ

VIP: 200,000 VNĐ

(*) General ticket: Any seat except for the 4 VIP front rows

(*) VIP ticket: Any seat. VIP ticket is also applicable for another show of the group at 14 Ngo Quyen (Price: 50,000 VNĐ).

BOOK TICKET ONLINE

– Option 1: Get your ticket online through Bigtime here.

– Option 2: Fill in the Google form here and make the payment via bank transfer.

Buying 4 or more tickets for your family? Enjoy 15% discount on your total purchase (applicable only through online booking option 2).

BUY TICKET OFFLINE

– Phủ Café: 2 Ngõ Hàng Bún, Ba Đình, Hà Nội

– Le Dahlia Café: 10 Yết Kiêu, Hai Bà Trưng, Hà Nội.

Contact hotline 0914505960 (Hà) to check in advance. Tickets at door will be on sale at L’Espace Trang Tien at 2 pm Sat 11 Jan 2020.

Hotline: 0968246155 (Long)

Email: [email protected]

Translated by Hanoi Grapevine