Art Tour: Leaf Picking in the Ancient Forest

06 June 2020, 04 pm – 06 pm

The Factory

No 15 Nguyễn Ư Dĩ, Thảo Điền, D.2, TP.HCM

From the organizer:

Currently on view at The Factory, “Leaf Picking in the Ancient Forest” fills the main gallery floor with mosaic paintings, whispering stories of sites and symbols that once stood as witnesses of time and space, as bearers of social life and the impact of foreign influences. Using second-hand clothing as her key material, Võ Trân Châu visualizes well-known architectures that were regrettably destroyed as well as more domestic scenes telling tales that give greater character to its cities and their communities. Join the curators of this exhibition to learn more of the ‘behind-the-scenes’ and discover the ways in which contemporary Vietnamese society recall, or perhaps do not recall, particular historical legacies and why their physical remembrance is so important.

Tour will be in Vietnamese only

Participating fee:

– Adult: 100,000VND (online); 130,000VND (at door)

– Inner Circle member/ Student: 40,000VND (please bring your card)

More information and get your ticket here.