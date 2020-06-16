08:30 – 16:45, 19 June – 05 July 2020

Floor 1 Building B

Vietnam Fine Art Museum

66 Nguyễn Thái Học, Ba Đình, Hà Nội

From Japan Foundation Center for Cultural Exchange in Vietnam:

The Japan Foundation Center for Cultural Exchange in Vietnam, in cooperation with Embassy of Japan in Vietnam proudly present a travelling exhibition “Built Environment – An Alternative Guide to Japan”.

This traveling exhibition, titled Built Environment: An Alternative Guide to Japan, uses photographs, texts, and videos to introduce a total of 80 buildings, civil-engineering projects, and landscapes. In temporal scope, the exhibition extends from the modern era of the late 19th century to the present, and geographically, it includes at least one offering from each of Japan’s 47 prefectures.

Japan is an archipelago that stretches from north to south. Many regions have a full complement of seasonal changes, and the country is also distinguished by its highly diverse geography. Moreover, Japan frequently falls victim to natural disasters such as earthquakes, volcanic eruptions, tsunami, and typhoons. Needless to say, the country’s buildings, civil-engineering projects, and landscapes strongly reflect these conditions.

In other words, elegant design and sophisticated technology are not the only things that make Japanese structures interesting. This exhibition sets out to evaluate them as the product of a dialogue between historical background and spatial context, and to focus on intriguing buildings, civil-engineering projects, and landscapes from the perspective of built environments. What kind of dialogues have occurred between the time Japan entered the modern era and today after a period of high economic growth and the bubble economy? An architectural historian, a landscape-design scholar, and an art curator considered this question from many angles, and created this exhibition to provide viewers with a deeper understanding of Japanese history, environment, and culture. We hope that the exhibition will function as an alternative guide, touching on aspects of the country that have not been widely introduced in the past.

Japanese architecture is worldly known with its unique and sophisticated designs. In this exhibition, we would like to focus on the harmony of architecture and landscape environment, from which viewers can see history, culture, and lifestyle of Japanese in each area in Japan.

Free of admission.

Follow updates on event’s page.