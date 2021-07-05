09 July – 09 Aug 2021, 10 am – 07 pm

Manzi Art Space

14 Phan Huy Ich, Hanoi

From Manzi:

Manzi Art Space and the Goethe Institut are pleased to present ‘Fragments of Nostalgia’ – a solo exhibition by Hanoi based artist Nguyễn Tuấn Cường, one of the most respected contemporary lacquer painters in Vietnam today.

‘Fragments of Nostalgia’ features Nguyen Tuan Cuong’s latest lacquer works, continuing his signature series of still life paintings. Overstepping its own boundaries of the familiar serenity and stillness, Cường’s practice this time has gone further than the subtleties in the technique or the poetry in the representation. The lyricism has become more demanding while the narrative gets more compelling, ‘Fragments of Nostalgia’ uncovers the interrelationships in space and time, provides the reflection on presences and absences, shapes and shadows in liminal space.

“In Nguyễn Tuấn Cường’s paintings, we are inside an intimate and dusky interior. Forms seem to come into view but stay buried under the penumbra of Son ta. The layers of then and canh gian lacquer become deep space while small still life objects are merely there to delineate the empty space within them and anchor our gaze. These domestic bowls, jars, and lanterns transport us to a time in the past of oral traditions.” – excerpt from artist Oanh Phi Phi’s writing for the exhibition.

In light of the current COVID-19 developments, please wear a mask when visiting and use the hand sanitizer provided at the entrance.

This exhibition is part of Manzi’s art programme supported by the Goethe Institut.

Communications partners: Hanoi Grapevine

