Sat 11 Sep 2021, 07:30 pm

From the organizer:

In Love & Water presents VACCINE-AID-ED headlined by power outfit The Flob (Saigon) and supported by an all-star lineup featuring Limebócx (Hanoi), TOVA (USA), Soul Sistas (Hanoi), Nam Thế Giới (Hanoi), Đét (Hanoi), and Marike Kotze (Hanoi).

The event is free entry and will be broadcast on Facebook LIVE, with donation links available to contribute to the Vietnam Covid-19 Vaccine Fund. Join us for a night of incredible music and giveaways! Together, we can #endwaveswithairwaves and get #VACCINE-AID-ED! Please give generously and responsibly!

Timetable

+ 07:30 pm – Intro

+ 07:35 pm – Marike Kotze

+ 08:00 pm – Đét

+ 08:25 pm – Nam Thế Giới

+ 08:50 pm – Soul Sistas

+ 09:00 pm – TOVA

+ 09:40 pm – Limebócx

+ 10:05 pm – The Flob

+ 10:45 pm – Closing

Supported by:

+ Yoga with Lolli

+ Kiez Vegan Butcher

+ I-Vegan

+ Viet Lotus Spa

+ Bruncher Box

+ Ems First Love

+ The Snug

+ Crust Pizzeria

+ The Eastern & Oriental Tea House and Coffee Parlour

+ In Love & Water

Donate:

Every single donation goes to the Vietnam Covid-19 Vaccine Fund, IN FULL! Add your contribution to the VACCINE-AID-ED fund by donating below and messaging your receipt to the In Love & Water Facebook page! Help us get to 100 MILLION VND! Have only got cash? Find a friend with a bank account and donate as a group!

Vietnam: (donate direct to the BIDV official COVID-19 account or any other public account listed here

BANK: BIDV

Name: Quỹ Vắc-xin phòng, chống Covid-19

Number: 21110009116868

International: (payments will be redirected to the BIDV COVID-19 account in full)

PAYPAL: [email protected]

Follow updates on event’s page.