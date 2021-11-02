Voting Opens For The Contest Designed by Vietnam

Voting opens from 01 – 30 Nov 2021.

From Vietnam Design Week 2021:

Vietnam Design Week is an event honoring excellent Vietnamese designers and products in:

+ Communication design

+ Living design

+ Decor & Object design

+ Clothing design

+ Public design.

The programme include series of activities such as exhibitions, seminars, workshops, design shows, aiming to propel the development of Vietnam’s design industry in particular and Vietnam’s cultural and creative industries in general, increasing the value of Vietnam’s creative products on the global market. Continuing the success of the contest Designed by Vietnam 2020, this year’s contest adopts the theme “Awakening Traditions”:

The contest jury selected the TOP25+5, which includes 25 designs in 5 major areas of the event, as well as 05 souvenir designs for Văn Miếu – Quốc Tử Giám (Temple of Literature):

● 3+ Góc thưởng trà – Nguyễn Xuân Lục

● Bánh trà Khuê Văn Các – Phạm Vũ Khánh

● Bộ cờ tướng “Chiếu Kinh Thành” – Nguyễn Quốc Duy

● Cà Ràng – Đào Ngọc Phượng

● Cao Nguyen table – Trần Phát Thuận

● Cờ áo Việt – Trần Thị Thanh Phương

● Cypera Collection – Highli

● ĐA – Hồ Trương Thanh Trúc

● Đèn lá sen – Ecolotus Team

● Đi và Nhặt – Ngô Hoàng Kha (KHAAR)

● ETHNIC VN – Ngô Thanh Thảo

● Gió đánh cành tre – Nguyễn Huỳnh Nam

● Khứ Hồi – Lưu Như Ngọc

● Mài – Đỗ Hoàng Long, Nguyễn Trịnh Quỳnh Nhi, Phạm Trần Quỳnh Giang, Phạm Thị Phương Nhi, Phạm Anh Vinh

● MẢNH Cabinet – Huỳnh Xuân Huỳnh

● Mùa Rét – Thái Thúy Ngân

● N.A.M – Vũ Tá Linh

● Ngủ Nghê – Tom Trandt Minh Đạo

● Nhà – Đàm Nhã Hân

● NIU Project – NIU Project

● Queen chair – SMA Studio

● Sắc Bội – Nguyễn Thị Hà Linh

● Thản Nhiên – Nguyễn Nhân Đức

● The Story of Light – The Eight

● Thúng quà của mẹ, thúng quà của bà – Võ Quang Tỵ

● Trạm dừng Ting Ting! – Lê Huyền Vy

● Tre shelf – Nguyễn Hữu Bửu Khuyên

● Văn – Hồ Trương Thanh Trúc

● Văn bia – Vũ Viết Dương

● VietMyth – Lê Bích Trân

