Art Installation: A State of Absence… Words out There

Opening: Fri 17 Dec 2021, 06 pm

Exhibition: 18 Dec 2021 – 30 Jan 2022, 12 pm – 19 pm (Wed to Sun)

Manzi Exhibition Space

02 Ngõ Hàng Bún, Hà Nội

From Manzi:

“We are here, right in the presence of things being seen, being heard, being known, and right in your imagination…”

‘A state of absence… Words out there’ can be interpreted as transfiguration of a land, a river, a forest, as a change in the scenery, a portrait, and as a metamorphosis of an insect, an animal, or a community. The concept of ‘absence’ propounded here concatenates various states of ‘non-appearance’ of the natural world with its ‘becoming non-present’ state in the human mindset and social behaviours of everyday life.

This exhibition is a collaboration between living beings, natural substances like: plants, insects, earth, water, the souls… and the elements commonly labelled man-made such as: engines, motors, the camera, electric lights… Throughout this whole process, the human involvement is merely an intermediary role, serving as a link or a conveyor that assists the probabilities of operation for both natural and artificial elements.

In this ‘A state of absence… Words out there’, the artist, once again goes through that passage, just like many times before – the passage between life and death, between waking and dreaming, between sanity and madness, reality and illusion, between insect and human, between the earth and skin & flesh, between forest canopies and bare hills, between the lost lands and perished states, between nameless places and unknown destinations,…

This event is part of Manzi’s art programme supported by the Goethe Institut.

Notes for visitors:

– Due to the fragility of the installation and the complexity of the set up, we can only accommodate max 10 persons for each slot.

– In light of the current coronavirus developments, please wear mask when visiting, scan QR code and use the hand sanitizer provided at our door.

– Free admission (the event is not appropriate for children under 12)

Communications partners: Hanoi Grapevine

Follow updates on event’s page.