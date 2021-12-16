Exhibition: Floating Clouds Over Mountain

Sun 19 Dec 2021, 10 am – 12 pm

Exhibition: 19 Dec 2021 – 19 March 2022

Youi’s Art Space

100 Đan Kia, Ward 7, Đà Lạt, Lâm Đồng

From the organizer:

Đà Lạt, a city of dreams for many people—where opportunities intertwine with challenges for growth and transformation. Youi’s Art Space was created to be an open forum to welcome contemporary dialogue from all artists without borders. Their artwork and stories will contribute new perspectives to Đà Lạt and enhance the great beauty the city has always offered.

Youi’s Art Space is pleased to present Floating clouds over mountain, an inaugural exhibition featuring work by Nguyen The Son, Ly Hoang Long, Phan Quang and Brian Doan, a special conversation through the language of photography.

This is a special conversation between the four artists that come from very different training, backgrounds, and places. These artists use photography to express their points of view on the current landscape of Vietnam: the narrative of daily life, the modern history of Vietnam in both conflict and reconciliation, and finally the concept of being Vietnamese during the global pandemic. Together, their work represents Vietnam, a country on the verge of change in its progress toward globalization.

(*) Note: Youi’s Art Space will seriously comply with health regulations, implement 5K and medical declaration at the venue, to ensure the safety and joy of attendees. Hope you take special care to effectively coexist with the pandemic at the art event.

