Open Shorts Online Jan 2022

Sun 23 Jan 2022, 03 pm – 04:30 pm

Youtube Stream

Registration link

From the organizer:

Happy New Year! Dear friends, Open Shorts project is about to start the journey of 2022!

First of all, thank you for the companionship and enthusiastic support of the audience as well as the filmmakers in the challenging year of 2021. More or less, the hybrid screenings and cozy exchanges that connected people from many places in Vietnam and around the world have really encouraged and nurtured the spirit of filmmaking, watching short films in a really tough time for cinema in general.

2022 has begun, Open Shorts looks forward to more discoveries, new voices and great films being introduced and shared.

And this Sunday afternoon, we are honored bring to you the first issue of 2022 with three short films from Vietnam:

1/ Retrace (Fiction) – Directed by Tran Thi Ha Trang

Synopsis: During the flood season, a boy and his father travel to a rural mountainous village to attend his grandfather’s funeral, each dealing with grief in his own way.

Official Selection in Singapore IFF 2021

Golden Kite Award for Short Film 2020 (Vietnam Cinema Association)

2/ Coi (Fiction) – Directed by Anh La

Synopsis: Côi is a lonely boy with no family or friends. An old man who sees him thinks he has found the perfect groom for his deceased daughter. Whether this will make Côi less lonely is doubtful.

3/ Eroica 2020 (Hybrid Documentary) – by Nguyen Le Hoang Viet

Part of Hotel Beethoven: A World Theatre exhibition (2020 – 2021) in Bozar – The Center for Arts (Brussels, Belgium)

* Screening and discussion with directors via Youtube Stream platform. Event will be conducted in Vietnamese only.

The event is free, suitable for audiences over 13 years old.

TPD Center sincerely thanks Purin Fund for supporting this project.

Follow updates on event’s page.