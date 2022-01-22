19 – 26 Feb 2022, 08 pm

Online

A play inspried from 1st act of Antigone

From the original screenplay by Sophocles, Saigon Theatreland finds the affinities in the social context and people’s suffering in the heart of Saigon in the pre 1970s. Therefore, we decide to conduct a Vietnamese version.

In the midst of receiving the brother’s death news and hopelessly asking for her sister’s companion in bringing the corpse back to their hometown, An finds out that her father decreed the command. Distraughtly, An tries to query the distant father but it turns out that she cannot only count on herself and do what she believed in.

Artists

Lê An (*1990) – Director

graduated from Ho Chi Minh City University of Theatre and Cinema, majoring in theatre directing. She participated in training courses of the Shang Hai Theatre Academy, SBS Korea Academy, Racoco Productions and LifeArt. Lê An established and is currently managing the Little Nest art company and Saigon Theatreland theatre complex. She used to teach acting courses at Ho Chi Minh City Drama Theatre, TVM Academy and Ho Chi Minh College of Culture and Arts. In 2021, she initiated and directed well-received Sơn Ca project – Performance and Community conversation.

Thanh Phương (*1980) – Producer

is a content creator and producer from Saigon. Among his well-received art projects are: SƠN CA – Kịch nói và đối thoại cộng đồng, Cùng Cộng Đồng Kể Chuyện Cải Lương, Se Sẽ Chứ – Hoa Sen University, Glamour Night – Eugenie Grandet, Nón Lá Xa Nhớ,…

Nguyễn Phát (*1993) – Playwright

is an M.A. graduated with distinction in narratology at the University of Tübingen, Germany. He used to teach Film History at the University of Social Sciences and Humanities, VNU, Ho Chi Minh City. He is a playwright, a screenwriter, and a novelist. The best known work is Tam and the Empress, which has been performed many times at the Saigon Opera House, HCMC. Currently, Nguyen Phat is a full-time screenwriter at Anh Teu Studio; a lecturer at the Faculty of Design and Art, Hoa Sen University; and a visiting lecturer in Theater at University of Technology, VNU, Ho Chi Minh City.

Hoàng Trương Minh Thư (*1999) – Marketing & Communications Manager

is co-founder, event director of NÓI – The Sympathy. She is studying Media Production & Management at Hoa Sen University and is a student of Winter School in Sustainable Development 2021.

Phan Thuý Quỳnh (*2000) – Creative Planning

is studying Media Production & Management at Hoa Sen University, has planned and copywritten of many school projects. She was Content Writer at “Se Sẽ Chứ” – a remembrance event for poet Luu Quang Vu.

Đỗ Thị Ngọc Anh (*2001) – Copywriter

studied Journalism, works for Hoa Hoc Tro Newspaper, Ajinomoto Vietnam Content Creator of some faculty activities; art organizations, projects, programs.

Nguyễn Cao Quỳnh Như (*2000) – Design

is studying Media Production & Management at Hoa Sen University Art, worked as director of Mầm mơ – a talk show Designer at Reborn – Health & Fitness Center.

Lê Thanh Trúc (*2000) – Text

is studying Media Production & Management at Hoa Sen University with full scholarship. Worked as event organizer of some events at Hoa Sen University.