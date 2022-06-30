Honouring Announcement HANOI GRAPEVINE’S FINEST PANDEMIC 2021-2022

From Hanoi Grapevine:

After two turbulent years of Covid-19 pandemic, on June 25th 2022, Hanoi Grapevine and Proactive Audience Network – PAN Hanoi Grapevine held an annual honouring event Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest Pandemic 2021-2022 with an aim to reflect and celebrate art activities that were held during the COVID-19 pandemic (2020-2021). Compared to the previous years, the contemporary art scene has been less bustling in terms of numbers, yet there are projects that directly respond to the situation, using COVID-19 as a source of material for creativity. And that is how art reaffirms its power.

Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest Pandemic 2021-2022 honour 03 award categories as followed: the Finest Projects for meaningful art projects with 17 nominees, the Finest Artists for dynamic artists/curators/producers with 24 nominees, and the Finest Reviews with Top 10 shortlisted outstanding articles from audiences.

This year, the Finest Project Award belongs to Like The Moon In A Night Sky, the Finest Artist Award belongs to stage director and perspective designer Ha Nguyen Long, the Finest Review belongs to author Nguyễn Minh Châu with the article “Postcards from the Pandemic: Art as Therapy”; the special award from Pham Minh Hieu Studio for excellent writing with high distinction belongs to author Nguyễn Thị Huế. In addition, the Watchlist Awards for potential artist have been awarded to Đỗ Trọng Quý, Flinh, Nguyễn Quốc Hoàng Anh và Phạm Hoàng Minh Thy.

A new feature within this year Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest Pandemic is that in our honours list, Hanoi Grapevine added a new sub-category for producers and curators. They are particularly important during the pandemic. Apart from professional contributions, they turn ideas into reality, keep up their team’s spirits, and connect people together. Hanoi Grapevine also opened Finest Reviews, a new section for the audience to freely share their thoughts on art projects and artists that they like.

Presented at Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest Pandemic 2021-2022 were all of the nominated the artists, organisers, creative project representatives, partners, sponsors and organisations who has supported Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest, the Hanoi Grapevine team, the Proactive Audience Network PAN and its collaborators and volunteers. Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest Pandemic 2021-2022 was not only an honouring event towards the contributions of artists and project teams in the past period, but also an opportunity for them to gathering and expanding their network.

This year Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest Pandemic sponsors were Toong and Gốc Creation, Luxuo and Art Republik magazine, Complex 01, British Council, artist Hà Mạnh Thắng, Phạm Minh Hiếu Studio, COLAB Vietnam, Thơm Brewering, OMEGA+ Books, Phít and Rùa, Printopia, and the design community Idesign.

About Hanoi Grapevine: Founded in 2007, Hanoi Grapevine is an independent, not-for-profit, online platform that aims to support the Vietnamese art scene by connecting local artists, arts spaces, and high-quality event organisers with their audience. Hanoi Grapevine’s goal is to become the number-one virtual information hub for artists and anyone who wants to learn about art and culture in Vietnam.

About Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest: Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest aims to become an an annual honouring event in order to foster artistic development, promote media coverage, and further the influence of arts and culture on the community in a broader and more meaningful manner; to recognise outstanding contributions by individuals, organisations, projects, and other activities in the field of creative arts whose incredible efforts have been creating an open, diverse, and pioneering arts and culture scene, contributing to the public’s cultural and artistic awareness and appreciation, enabling individuals to connect with themselves and the community, thus improving the quality of life.