Workshop Chèo

We believe that Vietnamese are quite proud of their own culture, when foreigners visit Hanoi, one of the MUST-TO-DO list is “Watching Water Puppet Show at Thang Long Water Puppet Theater in the downtown”; one of the field trip activities of local school is also “Water Puppet Show”. But maybe you don’t know much about the background music of the show named “Chèo”, Cheo is a form of Vietnamese traditional stage art, which strongly develops in the north, especially the Red River delta. It originated in the 10th century from folk music and dance and is popular in areas in the north. About Cheo, even for those Vietnamese young musicians are quite mysterious, we would like to invite 6 artists to bring Cheo music to our first workshop. In the workshop, we will have a chance to understand the story about one typical Cheo piece, watch closer to every instrument, know music forms and singing, playing style and at last we can learn to sing/play a few sentences.

1. Trịnh Thanh Huyền- as Thị Màu – Trường ĐH Sân khấu – Điện Ảnh Hà Nội

2. Lê Thị Thuý Nga – as Tiểu – Nhà Hát Chèo Quân Đội

3. Phạm Đình Dũng – drums & percussion – Nhà hát Múa Rối Thăng Long

4. Nguyễn Xuân Hải – erhu – Nhà hát Chèo Quân đội

5. Lê Hữu Trung – bamboo flute – Nhà hát Múa rối Thăng Long

6. Phạm Minh Đức – zither – Nhà hát Chèo Quân đội

