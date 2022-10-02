Italian Film Festival 2022 in Vietnam

03 – 09 Oct 2022, 07:30 pm

National Cinema Center of Hanoi

87 Láng Hạ, Ba Đình, Hà Nội

From the organizer:

The Italian Embassy in Hanoi is pleased to present the “Italian Film Festival 2022”, to be held at the National Cinema Center of Hanoi from 03 to 09 October 2022.

The initiative, organized in collaboration with the “Asian Film Festival” of Rome, aims at offering to the Vietnamese public a glimpse on contemporary Italian cinema. Through drama and comedy, intimate stories and urban city life, these 7 movies depict Italian contemporary society facing new challenges while maintaining deep roots in its past.

Movies will be screened as follows:

03 Oct – EVERYTHING’S GONNA BE ALRIGHT (COSA SARÀ) by Francesco Bruni

04 Oct – THE GREAT SILENCE (IL SILENZIO GRANDE) by Alessandro Gassman

05 Oct – DOCTOR ON CALL (UNA NOTTE DA DOTTORE) by Guido Chiesa

06 Oct – A GIRL RETURNED (L’ARMINUTA) by Giuseppe Bonito

07 Oct – BREAKING UP IN ROME (LASCIARSI UN GIORNO A ROMA) by Edoardo Leo

08 Oct – THE INNER CAGE (ARIA FERMA) by Leonardo di Costanzo

09 Oct – THE KING OF LAUGH (QUI RIDO IO) by Mario Martone

All screenings start at 7:30 PM at Room n. 3 (3rd floor).

On the opening night, the screening will be followed by a talk with the renowned Vietnamese journalist and film critic Le Hong Lam and the director of the Asian Film Festival of Rome Antonio Termenini.

Free tickets can be collected at the National Cinema Center (ticket counters) from 30th September. Admission on a first-come, first-served basis until full capacity of the venue.

The Festival will also take place in Ho Chi Minh City from 10 to 16 October at the DCINE Ben Thanh (6 Mac Dinh Chi, District 1)

Follow updates on event’s page.