Charity Classical Concert “Ryoma Quartet – New Life”

Sun 09 Oct 2022, 08 pm

Concert hall, Vietnam National Academy of Music

77 Hào Nam, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

Ticket

From the organizer:

Heading towards the 50th anniversary of the Japan – Vietnam diplomatic relation establishment, in the context where the relation between the two countries are seeing unprecedented growth both horizontally and vertically, Plando Vietnam and charity organisations hold the classical concert “Music night for Vietnamese children”, aiming to promote cultural exchange between the two countries, with all profit from ticket sales and donations sent to the fund “Building schools for children in the mountainous areas of Vietnam”.

The concert is a collaboration between artists of Ryona Quartet and the bamboo ensemble Sức Sống Mới (New Life). Ryoma Quartet and its four members are famous artists from Japan. Ryoma Quartet hopes to bring Japanese culture to the world through the boundless language of music and build on the friendship between citizens of the countries. The quartet have held successful tours in Spain, Thailand, Malaysia, Bulgaria, South Korea, among others.

Sức Sống Mới bamboo ensemble is the only ethnic ensemble in Vietnam performing detailed composition arrangements for symphony, founded by conductor Đồng Quang Vinh. Their style of work is diverse, ranging from folk music, traditional music, and pop music to Western chamber music. Sức Sống Mới bamboo ensemble is one of a few ethnic ensembles in Vietnam to guest perform alongside leading symphony orchestras in Vietnam and the world. It is also honoured as an ensemble that inspires Vietnamese and international audiences in traditional arts.

Plando Vietnam hopes to welcome the support and attendance from music enthusiasts and benefactors through tickets and means of donations to achieve the goal of “Building schools for children in the mountainous areas of Vietnam”. The organising committee starts the ticket sales and accepts donation from September 24, 2022.

Bank account information for charity donation:

Account holder: CT TNHH PLANDO VIET NAM

Account number: 1012248888 – Vietcombank – Ba Dinh Branch

Each ticket and/or donation will not only directly contribute to building schools, but also direct resources to nurture the children’s dream of education in Vietnam’s mountainous areas

