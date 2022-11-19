25 & 26 Nov 2022, 08 pm – 09:30 pm

Montauk

174 Kim Mã, Ba Đình, Hà Nội

From the organizer:

“July – she thought love had left her …passionate kisses by the sea… holding hands… wet and sparkling gazes. The fevers came very quickly, making the feelings so disturbed, and then cooling down. Like the rain that flooded the streets last night, that extinguished the fires, or heatstroke…”

Love enters, makes its home and then one day it departs. Why are we so tormented by the feelings of love, the memories of love?

In a café, four characters unintentionally find a reason to meet. They talk, fantasize, reminisce… invisible walls. Who are they, lovers who have loved each other, not loved each other? Are they the past life, the next life of each other, the memories that merge and separate in dreams and conversations? Can stories connect them, will stories separate them, will there be healing?

– Concept: MYAN

– Director & Scenographer: Hà Nguyên Long

– Performers & Co-creators: Trần Quang Huy, Nguyễn Thu Hậu, Nguyễn Anh Thư, Yết Yết

– Guests: Đỗ Hải Yến, Trương Hồng Kiên – Heart ZoukDance

– Music: Fabrice Poirier

– DOP: Phạm Đình Thiện

– Photo: Đặng Hồng Anh

– Lighting: Nam Lighting

– Production: MYAN Poetry & Art, XPlusX Studio

– Support partners: Montauk by LP Club, Center for Development Assistance of Movie Talents TPD, Hanoi Grapevine, Tung Tăng Studio, Noirfoto Darkroom-Studio-Gallery, Heart ZoukDance

– Production & Media assistants: Đặng Hồng Anh, Chido, Nguyễn Thu Uyên, Nguyễn Như Hà Anh

Devised Theater Leaving Love is also part of the program “Poetry, the Poetic Current – Open Practice in Contemporary Culture” that includes a talk, roundtable, music poetry night, photo poetry book launch and devised theater performance. The aim is to share and connect the cultural and multimedia art practices that are linked by poetry. The program is initiated by MYAN Poetry & Art, with the support of XplusX Studio, Montauk by LP Club, the Center for Movie Talents Development – TPD, Hanoi Grapevine, Tung Tang Studio, Noirfoto Darkroom-Studio-Gallery and Heart ZoukDance.

– 25 Nov: Public final rehearsal

– 26 Nov: Public performance

– Language: Vietnamese

– Age: above 15 years old

– 25 Nov: 200.000Đ/person

– 26 Nov: 350.000Đ/person (01 drink included). Payment by 11:59 pm, 20 Nov 2022: 280.000Đ/person

MYAN and MYAN Poetry & Art

MYAN (Bùi Thị Thu Hiền), is a poet, a mixed-media artist, and the founder of MYAN Poetry & Art, a platform to introduce new poetry and mixed-media artworks, and to connect Vietnamese and international multi-disciplinary art practice and creations. With MYAN Poetry & Art, she introduced her Vietnamese – English poetry book “The tick-tocks, the moments” in Hoi An, Hanoi in February – March 2022, “6s.IN.THE.MOMENT”. an experiment of poetry and images in May-June 2022 in Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Danang; initiated the series events “Poetry, the Poetic Current – Open Practice in Contemporary Culture”, with MYAN Poetry & Art in October – November 2022 in Hanoi.

Her other activities have included managing and producing educational programs, diverse art and cultural projects, ranging through poetry, drama, dance, film… such as: Contemporary dance performances “L’EGO”, “CHẬT”, “SENse” with Kinergie Studio (2015- 2021); The independent feature film “Plan Bee” with Les Films Magnetiques (2016 – 2019); The devised theatre project “Stranger” at Life Art (2012-2014)…

Hà Nguyên Long & XplusX Studio

Hà Nguyên Long, born in 1990 in Hanoi, Vietnam, graduated from the Vietnam School of Fine Arts in 2013 and from the ESAT Paris School of Arts and Techniques in Environmental Design and Scenography for theatre in 2017. He is a painter, theatre director and scenographer, also founder and artistic director of XplusX Studio, a performing arts and set design company operating in parallel in France and Vietnam with the aim of developing theatrical/performing arts platforms from traditional to contemporary, creating a sustainable ecosystem of communities of practitioners and audiences.

Hà Nguyên Long was scenography assistant for James Brandily, for the play Where hearts are taken, at the Théâtre de Bastille, Paris (2017); and scenographer for Ursula Mikos Paris for a Shakespearean Marathon at Montreuil National Centre for Drama (2017); scenographer for Emile Azzi, with La Basilique Effacée at the Festival Avignon 2018 and with Hostage at the Cuirieu Theatre Festival 2019. He’s currently an invited artist at TRC Théâtre de la Reine Clotilde Paris for their program Honoured Country 1er Edition : Vietnam 2020.

In 2019-2020, Hà Nguyên Long set up two projects -T.U.Ồ.N.G and Long Years in Theatre. In 2020, he directed the Stage reading of Oresteia by Aeschylus, a 4-hour long theatre production at Manzi Art Space; and co-directed in collaboration with artist Nguyễn Quốc Hoàng Anh, Sơn Hậu-Beyond The Mountain, a contemporary version of Sơn Hậu from the Tuồng classics. In 2021 he directed Antigone – Âm Mù, an immersive adaptation of the Greek tragedy Antigone by Sophocles; the project was supported by the Goethe Institut Hanoi and presented in April 2022 at Manzi Art Space. Ha Nguyen Long worked as stage director and lighting designer for Cõi Thinh Không – another experimental adaptation of the Tuồng classic Sơn Hậu at Hanoi Cultural Center. In May 2022, he wrote and directed Signifiant Dream – a site specific theatrical representation on the rooftop of Manzi Art Space. In July 2022, he created Common Dialogues with the team of XPLUSX STUDIO and Theatre 21.

