Mozart & Fauré – Easter Concert 2023

Fri 14 Apr 2023, 08 pm

Nhà Thờ Hàm Long

Số 21 Hàm Long, Hoàn Kiếm District, Hà Nội

From the organizer:

Easter, which celebrates Christ’s victory over death through the resurrection, is one of the most important festivals in the Christian calendar.

To mark Easter 2023, Hanoi Voices Choir will bring the music of Mozart and Fauré to Ham Long Church.

The two central pieces of our programme are:

The “Coronation Mass” in C Major, k.317, composed by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart in 1779. This short and magnificent piece is one of his most popular settings of the Ordinary Mass.

“Requiem” in D minor, Op. 48, composed by French composer Gabriel Fauré between 1887 and 1890. This Latin setting of the shortened Catholic Mass for the Dead is the best-known of his large works. Its focus is on eternal rest and consolation.

Hanoi Voices Choir

Hanoi Shepherd Ensemble Orchestra

Conductor: Dong Quang Vinh

This is a charity concert. We will collect donations for Ham Long Church’s charity projects.

To book a reserved ticket, please email us at [email protected] before April 12.

You can also get non-reserved seat tickets at the entrance of Ham Long church at 07 – 08 pm on the day of the concert.

Donation: 200.000VND/Reserved seat, 100.000VND/Non-reserved seat

Follow updates on event’s page.