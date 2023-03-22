21 Mar – 16 Apr 2023

The Factory Contemporary Arts Centre

15 Nguyen U Di, Thao Dien Ward, Thu Duc City, HCMC

28 Apr – 21 May 2023

Vietnamese Women’s Museum

36 Ly Thuong Kiet, Hang Bai ward, Hoan Kiem district, Hanoi

From the organizer:

Walking through a Songline is a pop-up digital experience based on part of the National Museum of Australia’s internationally acclaimed exhibition Songlines: Tracking the Seven Sisters. Songline or Dreaming tracks, map the routes of Ancestral beings as they travelled across Australia, creating the land and its people.

Songlines: Tracking the Seven Sisters showcases five First Nations songlines from Australia’s Western and Central Deserts. It uses over 300 paintings and photographs, objects, song, dance and multimedia to narrate the story of the Seven Sisters and their creation of the continent as they travelled from west to east.

Walking through a Songline was produced by the National Museum in partnership with Mosster Studio.

It has the ongoing support of the traditional Aboriginal custodians and knowledge holders of this story. Visitors can make their way through a multi-sensory digital installation in which they can immerse themselves in ancient Aboriginal Australian knowledge communicated through new technology.

* Free entrance

Follow updates on event’s page.